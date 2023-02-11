News & Politics Biden Promised Strength but Delivered Weakness By Matt Margolis 5:41 PM on February 11, 2023 Share Tweet Share Tweet Screenshot via YouTube Share Tweet Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. Sign up for Matt's newsletter on Substack, and you follow him on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]. Read more by Matt Margolis Tags: JOE BIDEN