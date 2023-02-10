Anarchy in Washington: Convicted BLM Arsonist Running for Seattle City Council

A man who spent two years in prison for torching a police station has decided to find a more peaceful way to instill his commie political policies: he is running for Seattle City Council’s 3rd District seat.

Isaiah Thomas Willoughby was caught on video setting fire to a pile of debris placed against the wall of a police precinct during the Seattle riots honoring Saint George Floyd back in 2020.

True Americans doused the flames and moved the debris from the building before it could cause significant damage.

Willoughby was convicted and sentenced to two years in federal prison.

FACT-O-RAMA! January 6 “Q anon shaman” Jacob Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison—almost twice as long as Willoughby—even though he didn’t start fires or assault anyone.

The not-so-clever Willoughby was easily recognized by the hoodie he was wearing, as it was from a line of clothing he himself was representing.

RELATED: Put a Fork in Seattle

Family members ascertained that Willoughby was in the CHAZ-CHOP zone at the time of the riots.

FACT-O-RAMA! During the three-week “summer of love” when the CHAZ-CHOP zone was occupied by lefty anarchists, violent crime—including robbery, murder, and rape—rose by 250%.

Willoughby will be running against the incumbent socialist, Tammy Morales, as well as Dawn Lucas. Seattle’s 3rd district is in the center of Seattle.