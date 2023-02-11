CDC Adds COVID Vax to Routine Immunization Schedules for Children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has decided in its infinite wisdom to add COVID-19 shots to the standard vaccination schedule for both adults and children.

According to its updated schedules, the CDC now recommends that all children six months to 15 months old have a two-dose or three-dose main series and booster, and that all children 18 months and older get the same vaccinations, explains the Daily Wire.

As we’ve reported many times here at PJ Media, children are largely unaffected by COVID-19 while the long-term effects of the vaccines are still not yet known, and studies have shown that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are more likely to cause myocarditis in young males than natural infection from COVID. Studies also suggest that there’s anywhere from a 1-in-5,000 to a 1-in-6,000 chance of myocarditis in young males who receive the second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

While some children have certain health conditions that may put them at risk, COVID is less deadly to kids than the seasonal flu. In fact, unvaccinated kids are at a lower risk of death from COVID than fully vaccinated adults of any age. Last summer, the Wall Street Journal reported that various studies have all shown that children are at an “extremely slim risk from dying from COVID-19.”

The most troubling thing about this is that it will give schools political cover to require kids to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend. Other countries aren’t even recommending that young kids be vaccinated at all. Last year, health officials in Sweden decided against recommending COVID vaccines for kids aged 5-12, arguing that the benefits don’t outweigh the risks.

Despite recommending the COVID vaccines, the CDC acknowledges that the shots are not covered by the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.