Sweden: The ‘Benefits Do Not Outweigh the Risks’ of Vaccinating Kids Against COVID

If you’re a parent of young children and are feeling pressure to get them vaccinated against COVID, I urge you to stand firm.

Or move to Sweden.

Health officials in Sweden have decided against recommending COVID vaccines for kids aged 5-12, arguing that the benefits don’t outweigh the risks.

“With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don’t see any clear benefit with vaccinating them,” Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm said Thursday.

Studies have shown that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are more likely to cause myocarditis in young men than natural infection from COVID.

Kids in high-risk groups can get the vaccine, and Swedish health official could change their recommendations in the future if a new variant makes it worthwhile.

Imagine that? A nation that is following the science, not promoting fear. I’m guessing that health officials in Sweden did what conservative pundits have been doing in the United States for two years now: looked at the data. The data shows that COVID is less deadly to kids than the seasonal flu. Also, a recent study out of the United Kingdom found that unvaccinated kids are at a lower risk of death from COVID than fully vaccinated adults of any age.

Instead, there seems to be a concerted effort to scare parents into getting their kids vaccinated here in the United States. Last month, the media claimed there was a surge in child COVID hospitalizations. It was fake news.

So, parents, the next time someone tries to shame you for not getting your kid vaccinated for COVID, point to Sweden. They care more about the data than the profits of pharmaceutical companies.