The Morning Briefing Republican House Majority Has to Fire Up the Bully Pulpit

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Maclean clung fiercely to his boyhood dream of one day fronting an a cappella Motörhead tribute band.

The slight new world Republican order is underway in the House of Representatives and, thus far, McCarthy and Company are hitting all the right notes.

One of the first nuggets tossed to the base was Speaker McCarthy coming through with a promise he made before he’d even secured the job, which Matt wrote about:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy repeatedly promised over the past couple of years that, when the GOP took control of the House, he would remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees. McCarthy has followed through on that promise. On Monday, McCarthy confirmed to the Associated Press that Omar would be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee and that Schiff and Swalwell would be kicked off the Intelligence Committee. “Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance. Schiff has lied to the American public,” McCarthy told reporters Monday night. “We will not allow him to be on the Intel Committee either.”

Those three bundles of awful are certainly deserving of disenfranchisement. The only thing that could have made that move better is if McCarthy had found a way to make Squeaky Ocasio-Cortez shut up for a while.

A guy can dream.

There were also articles of impeachment filed against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as well as the passage of a bill to take money away from the people who take our money away. Here are some of Lincoln’s thoughts on that:

Well, if nothing else, it’s a start. On Monday, the House of Representatives passed a bill to trim approximately $71 billion from the $80 billion that had been allocated to the Internal Revenue Service. The Hill reported that the vote was split along party lines and passed 221-210. One could argue that the victory is a symbolic one since it will likely be DOA in the Senate. It is, however, a win for Kevin McCarthy and sends a message to voters that the GOP-controlled house is, for the moment, trying to fulfill the promises it made during the 2022 election. Whether the intent was to actually try to rein in congressional spending or just give that impression remains to be seen, given the quixotic nature of the effort.

Every one of us who is writing about what the Republicans are doing with their new slim majority is obligated to note both the slimness of it, and the fact that their efforts will be stonewalled in Chuck Schumer’s Senate. Pretty much everything they do is going to be quixotic, as Lincoln put it.

They have to keep the fight going, however, no matter how many dead ends they may hit. There are at least two very good reason for this. The first is that Republicans — especially conservative Republicans — are desperate to see some fight in our elected officials, particularly the ones in Washington. Even if it’s just a show at the moment, it’s a show we need to see.

More importantly, it puts people on record. The Democrats all voted against reducing the IRS budget. The first campaign talking point for Republican candidates in 2024 was just created. It wasn’t just grandstanding either, the legislation had merit for sane people who aren’t commie statists.

More of that, please.

McCarthy’s digs at Schiff and Swalwell are another feature too. If he can stay on task and keep calling out the Democrats, their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have to report it now that McCarthy is the third most powerful person in the United States.

The main function of the Red Trickle majority is to be incessantly irritating to the Democrats and thwart them at every turn. The divided Congress works both ways when it comes to making things stall. The House Republicans may not get their bills to President LOLEightyonemillion’s desk, but they can cherish their new roles as freedom-loving obstructionists.

It’s not a perfect system, but it is the one we’ve got at the moment.

Let’s play the hand as dealt.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

An air ambulance needed to take off from a small airport in Alaska, but a storm had knocked out the airport's electricity. When residents found out, more than 30 people showed up with their cars — lining the runway with their headlights so that the plane could take off. pic.twitter.com/nsqWATPS84 — Goodable (@Goodable) January 9, 2023

PJ Media

My latest column. House Republicans Need to Continue Spirited Hot Mess Approach

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: Brazil Is Trump’s Fault and So Is Literally Everything Else

Articles of Impeachment Filed Against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Diversity kills. Ex-Uber Driver Who Murdered Eight People in NYC Was in the U.S. on a Diversity Visa

Promise Kept: Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar Lose Powerful Committee Assignments

Insider Emails PROVE Efforts to Censor Tucker Carlson Came From the White House

I Tried Letting a Chatbot Write My Column and All I Got Was This Lousy Defense of Harry and Meghan

French Feminists Sue Beauty Pageant for ‘Discrimination’ Over ‘Beauty Standards’

EVERYTHING’S FINE. Border Patrol Arrested 12K Criminal Illegals in FY 2022, and Criminals Keep Coming

‘Baked Alaska’ Is Sentenced for Breaking Into Pelosi’s Office on January 6

Can America Be Saved?

Biden Plays Dumb Over Classified Docs. Don’t Believe It

Happy Schwanzaa! CNN: Biden Classified Docs Story ‘A Political Gift to Trump’

21-Year-Old Air Force Academy Football Player Dies Suddenly

Texas Taco Hero Shooter to Face a Soros Funded Commie DA

Dear Young People: College Is Lame. Get a Job.

A Tale of Two Governors and an Also-Ran

Cops Gone Wild! Five Tennessee Police Officers Canned for On-duty Sexcapades

Can DeSantis ‘Deprogram’ Blue States?

Smell Something Burning? Arsonists Set Themselves on Fire, Hilarity Ensues

Will Biden’s Handlers Render Up Trump to Appease the Islamic Republic of Iran?

New Medical Advice for Fat Kids Urges Drugs and Surgery Over Diet and Exercise

Biden Admin Considers Nationwide Ban on Racist Gas Stoves

Study: Russian Trolls Had No Influence on 2016 Election

The House Passes a Bill to Defund the IRS

Stossel. COVID: Who Was Right?

Townhall Mothership

Larry O. Where Was Biden’s Apology to Border Patrol Agents?

A Chilling Detail About the Shooting of a Virginia School Teacher Has Been Revealed

LOL, OK. MSM’s Favorite COVID Doctor: China’s Problem Is Too Much Freedom

Democrat Governor Backs Down From Shipping Migrants to NYC and Chicago

Louisiana mom shoots home invader armed with shovel

Cam&Co. SAF Founder hails ruling on NJ carry laws

St. Vincent PM wants US help to stop illegal guns

Democrats lying about IRS audits

Unity? Majority of House Dems join all House Republicans to form new China select committee

Morning Consult: Only 16% of Gen-Z adults proud to be American

Kira. Pentagon Finally Ends Armed Forces COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Byron Donalds Goes on Joy Reid’s Show, Stupidity and Fireworks Follow

Republican Senators Make Their Own Visit to the Southern Border

President of Mexico basically ‘thanks Biden for putting America last… on live television’

Wisconsin public school cancels drag show after ‘anti-LGBTQ’ Libs of TikTok tweeted about it

Pro-life activist stands up to room full of WOKE college students about gender and WOW (watch)

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Biden’s Scandal May Protect Trump From DOJ Prosecution

Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Scandal May Be Worse Than Trump’s. Here’s Why.

A ‘Tripledemic’ of Fear: What Was Once ‘Normal Life’ Is Now a Crisis

Around the Interwebz

Parler’s parent company has laid off a majority of its staff

Jennifer Coolidge’s two chaotic speeches won the Golden Globes

Air Fryers and Porch Pirates: Here Are 20 of the Oxford English Dictionary’s Nearly 700 New Entries

Bee Me

American Patriots Dump Harry And Meghan Into Boston Harbor https://t.co/9c9f7HwJgm — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 10, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

I think this is the best of these compilations that I’ve seen.