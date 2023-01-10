Border Patrol Arrested 12K Criminal Illegals in FY 2022, and Criminals Keep Coming

Despite crime spikes across the country, the Biden administration does not seem to think America has enough criminals here, and so he keeps the border wide open. U.S. Border Patrol arrested more than 10,000 criminals among the 2.7 million illegal aliens who poured across the southern U.S. border in 2022. That’s the highest number of criminal illegals arrested since 2016, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics.

And the criminals keep coming, even as the Biden administration is forcing Arizona to take down its border wall. As usual, it’s ordinary Americans who suffer from the record migrant surge, not politicians. After all, how can we be sure that no criminal illegals escaped Border Patrol? How many criminals are really entering America illegally?

CBP released statistics for FY2022, which started Oct. 1, 2021, and ran through Sept. 30, 2022. During that time, Border Patrol arrested 12,028 criminal illegals. “The term ‘criminal noncitizens’ refers to individuals who have been convicted of one or more crimes, whether in the United States or abroad, prior to interdiction by the U.S. Border Patrol; it does not include convictions for conduct that is not deemed criminal by the United States,” CBP explained.

The 12,028 arrests were an increase from FY2021’s 10,763 arrests, and a massive jump from the 2,438 arrests in FY2020. There were 12,842 “criminal noncitizens” arrested in FY2016, but since then, the number had been steadily decreasing until 2021, perhaps due to the Trump administration’s border policies.

Over 7,000 criminals were arrested by Border Patrol for “Illegal Entry, Re-Entry,” by far the most common offense, with other common categories being “Illegal Drug Possession, Trafficking,” “Assault, Battery, Domestic Violence,” and “Driving Under the Influence.” There were also 825 arrested for “Burglary, Robbery, Larceny, Theft, Fraud,” although there were only eight criminals convicted of homicide or manslaughter and 155 sex offenders. There were over 200 arrested for crimes related to illegal weapons. Border Patrol did not specify 2,544 arrestees’ crimes.

There are criminals constantly trying to enter the U.S. illegally, unfortunately. Border Patrol press releases reveal that three sex offenders (two whose victims were children) were arrested in the Del Rio, Texas, sector between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, 2023; that sector’s Border Patrol also arrested two child sex offenders at the end of December. Laredo, Texas, Border Patrol arrested a sex offender/robber in early January, and the Rio Grande Valley Sector reported a rise in human trafficking on Jan. 4, with 36 recent arrests.

I wonder if Joe Biden will worry about the criminal illegal migrants entering the U.S. after his brief visit to the border, or if Democrats will continue to cover for the border crisis.