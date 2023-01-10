'Baked Alaska' Is Sentenced for Breaking Into Pelosi's Office on January 6

The man known in internet circles as “Baked Alaska,” Anthime “Tim” Gionet, who live-streamed the breach of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced on Tuesday for his antics inside in Nancy Pelosi’s office that day.

Gionet was seen walking into then-Speaker Pelosi’s office alongside the self described “Q-Anon Shaman,” the bare-chested guy who was dressed up in furs and a horned hat.

This is the most bizarre shit ever. A bunch of losers were just let into the fucking capitol and are playing around in offices. One of them just has a big fur hat for no reason. Baked Alaska and Nick Fuentes are in Nancy Pelosi's office. Am I fucking hallucinating right now pic.twitter.com/oavagq4R2o — ruining blue earth (@KILL_ALL_WHALES) January 6, 2021

Gionet was ordered to spend 60 days in jail for “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

Though Politico reported that Gionet’s sentence was “relatively steep,” it was a light sentence compared to political prisoners who have spent months and years in a jail cell alone. Some, like Jake Lang, have been denied their ability to see their attorneys while awaiting word on their fight against the questionable trespassing and other charges stemming from the Capitol melee.

Baked Alaska was one of the more colorful individuals at the Capitol riot. On January 5, the night before the riot, Gionet was seen in livestreams with the reputed government informant Ray Epps and others calling out Epps for being a “Fed! Fed! Fed!”

Then, on January 6, true to form, the live-streamer recorded himself walking into the Capitol Building, where he and Q-Anon Shaman sashayed into Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Looks like Baked Alaska got into Nancy Pelosi’s office pic.twitter.com/DwdbcxR1KS — Rational Disconnect (@RationalDis) January 6, 2021

Only days later he was arrested.

Tim Gionet, aka “Baked Alaska” has been arrested. He livestreamed his presence inside the Capitol last Wednesday, including picking up Nancy Pelosi’s phone in her office and pretending to call the senate to “report a stolen election.”https://t.co/24eV2zvRJt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 16, 2021

It’s believed that the federal government used the Baked Alaska livestream to identify others who breached the Capitol Building that day. He is also believed to have given the feds information about other people with him that day, which likely got him that sweet jail deal.

Gionet’s case was overseen by a Trump appointee, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden, who said the internet personality made a “mockery of democracy” with this antics inside the Capitol Building.

Politico reported that “once inside, Gionet entered the hideaway of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), where he facetiously picked up a phone and pretended to dial other U.S. senators,” an act called “pretty shocking behavior” by McFadden. McFadden also upbraided Gionet for his lack of remorse.

60 days jail. I will make it thru. God is bigger than all of this. Thank u all for the the prayers & support i love u so much -yoba ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JHlfVUpfBw — Baked Alaska (@bakedalaska) January 10, 2023

Gionet, whose “brazen” cheekiness was singled out by the judge, will be on probation for two years after his 60-day sentence is served.

