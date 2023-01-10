Cops Gone Wild! Five Tennessee Police Officers Canned for On-duty Sexcapades

No bones about it, there are some openings at the LaVergne, Tenn., police department.

Assault With a Friendly Weapon

Five police officers have been fired from the LaVergne Police Dept. (LPD) and three more suspended for sexual situations revolving around one now-unemployed cop, Officer Maegan Hall.

Four Tennessee cops fired, two suspended over sexual relationship with their married female colleague⛓️👀 pic.twitter.com/9uCDUqaNp8 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) January 10, 2023

Hall claimed she and her husband have an “open marriage” but later admitted her husband “really wasn’t on board” with her getting busy with her fellow police officers working the lobster shift at the LPD — including a “three-way” with one officer and his wife.

FACT-O-RAMA! A police van in England is referred to as a “meat wagon.”

Hall is accused of:

Sleeping with numerous LPD officers

Sending nude pics to her fellow officers

Engaging in what the mayor called a “girls gone wild” hot tub party

Having sex on duty and in a police substation

Negligent Discharge

The naughty report reads like a porn novel and names all the coworkers with whom Hall has been “going undercover.”

Sexual Relationships ‐ unreported: Hall engaged Magliocco in a sexual relationship that was not reported to leadership (per Employee Handbook 3.3 – page 13). Sexual Relationships ‐ unreported: Hall engaged Powell in a sexual relationship that was not reported to leadership (per Employee Handbook 3.3 – page 13). Sexual Relationships ‐ unreported: Hall engaged Holladay in a sexual relationship that was not reported to leadership (per Employee Handbook 3.3 – page 13). Sexual Relationships ‐ unreported: Hall engaged Lugo in a sexual relationship that was not reported to leadership (per Employee Handbook 3.3 – page 13). Sexual Relationships ‐ unreported: Hall engaged McGowan in a sexual relationship that was not reported to leadership (per Employee Handbook 3.3 – page 13). Sexual Relationships ‐ unreported: Hall engaged Shields in a sexual relationship that was not reported to leadership (per Employee Handbook 3.3 – page 13). Sexual Activity on duty: Hall engaged Powell in sexual acts while on duty and inside city owned property. Sexual Activity on duty: Hall engaged Shields in sexual acts while on duty and inside city owned property. Sexual Harassment: Hall sent explicit photos and videos to multiple co‐workers including McGowan, Holladay, Magliocco, Shields, and Schoeberl (per Employee Handbook 9.2 – page 51). Sexual Harassment: Male members sent explicit photos to Hall (per Employee Handbook 9.2 – page 51). Workplace Violence: McGowan came into the HR office and put his hands around the neck of Smith. This act was witnessed by Presley (per Employee Handbook 9.3, ‐ page 51 & 9.8 – page 55).

I count six officers who have carnal knowledge of badge bunny Hall, not to mention the wife in the aforementioned three-way.

At one point, Officer Magliocco expressed concern over Hall’s mental health. Ya think?

F***-O-RAMA! Officer Powell told another cop, “My wife beat the sh*t out of me” when he told her of the investigation into the ongoing on-duty orgy.

The three officers who were suspended with pay may still find themselves facing unemployment as the steamy investigation continues.