CNN: Biden Classified Docs Story 'A Political Gift to Trump'

On Monday night, it was reported that classified documents were found at Joe Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C.

According to CNN, the classified documents contained highly sensitive files labeled “sensitive compartmented information,” or SCI, indicating that the information had been obtained via intelligence sources. Unlike the classified documents Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, it does not appear that the National Archives even knew Biden had these documents.

CNN reporter Jamie Gangel called the story a gift to Trump. “There’s a big political side to this,” she conceded. “This is, let’s assume for the moment, that it was accidental, a mistake. This is the kind of political unforced error that I can’t believe Donald Trump hasn’t posted about yet. He will be shortly. It is the definition of a political gift to Trump and the House Republicans.”

And post about it, Donald Trump certainly did.

“Wow! The Biden Think Tank is funded by CHINA!!! Also, a V.P. cannot Declassify documents, which are covered by the Federal Records Act, which is Criminal and MUCH TOUGHER than the Presidential Records Act, which is NOT Criminal,” he wrote on Truth Social. “A President, me, can Declassify. ￼How much more information has China been given?”

Trump was referencing reports that the University of Pennsylvania received millions in anonymous donations from China. In complaints made in May and October 2020, the National Legal and Policy Center, a Virginia-based watchdog, alleged to the Departments of Education and Justice that the donations could be connected to Hunter Biden’s business interests. The University of Pennsylvania denied these claims.