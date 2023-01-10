21-Year-Old Air Force Academy Football Player Dies Suddenly

The latest victim of the “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” killing so many healthy young people is Hunter Brown, a 21-year-old Air Force Academy cadet and offensive lineman on the AF Falcons football team. This young athlete was at a prestigious school, set to graduate as a military officer with a bright future ahead of him. Now he is dead. How many young people have to “die suddenly” and tragically before there is a serious investigation into the reasons why?

Yahoo News reported the academy said Brown was on his way to class Monday when he suddenly dropped, and efforts by first responders to resuscitate him sadly failed. No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Brown, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, went to the Air Force Academy after a year at its prep school. Yahoo reported that Brown was a two-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and “was part of a program that went 10-3 in both of his seasons.” His teammates were informed of his death Tuesday. His head coach Troy Calhoun praised Brown:

”Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate. He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

The U.S. military requires all members (including those at the academies) to be fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines. One wonders if Hunter Brown’s tragic death is related to that.