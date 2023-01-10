New Medical Advice for Fat Kids Urges Drugs and Surgery Over Diet and Exercise

Shortly before Christmas, when no one was paying attention, the people who make Hollywood’s latest fave fad diet drug got the green light to give the stuff to fat kids. And as they’ve done during COVID, the American Academy of Pediatrics saluted smartly and promptly switched its fat kid guidance, moving from medical oversight, diet, therapies, and exercise to interventions that doctors and Big Pharma control: surgery and the newly approved drug.

Now, after the American Academy of Pediatrics approved giving the injectable diabetes drug semaglutide, found in Ozempic and Wegovy, to kids, the group has switched its guidance from wait and see, diet and exercise to Defcon 1, surgery, and drugs.

The Fire Island and Hollywood sets have been using Ozempic regularly to get their bodies ready for swim suit season.

“O-O-O-Ozempic!”

What could go wrong for the kids?

The newest medical guidance for super fat kids argues that obesity is a brain disease, never mind that that particular brain disease doesn’t seem to afflict other functions and isn’t found in cultures that aren’t soaked in video games, fast food, fat-laden chips, easy living, lethargy, and sugar-heavy drinks. It’s not their fault that they eat junk and sit around all day; it’s really a brain setting that triggers the gluttony.

The idea of it being a lifestyle issue is also being turned on its head by Aaron Kelly, co-director of the Center for Pediatric Obesity Medicine at the University of Minnesota, who told CBS News, “Obesity is not a lifestyle problem. It is not a lifestyle disease. It predominately emerges from biological factors.”

In their coups de gras (intentional), the medical community argues, illogically, that because it’s a brain affliction, surgery and use of the Ozempic and Wegovy on children are needed. Stat.

One doctor told CBS News that giving kids the drug and surgery is like giving an asthmatic an inhaler.

The guidelines aim to reset the inaccurate view of obesity as “a personal problem, maybe a failure of the person’s diligence,” said Dr. Sandra Hassink, medical director for the AAP Institute for Healthy Childhood weight, and a co-author of the guidelines. “This is not different than you have asthma and now we have an inhaler for you,” Hassink said.

Sound whack? They’re LITERALLY SCIENCE, so sit down and shut up.

CBS has done multiple stories. A 60 Minutes segment is only too willing to amplify this new guidance about using the drug of one of its most generous sponsors (Pfizer purchased part of Novo Nordisk, which is responsible for Wegovy in 2022. Pfizer purchased Novo Nordisk’s portfolio company).

CBS reported:

Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday. The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting,” or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity on their own only worsens the problem that affects more than 14.4 million young people in the U.S., researchers say.

And now, the drug’s makers have floated that there is a shortage of the drug.

And indeed there is for people suffering from diabetes who now must compete for the drug with dieters.

Diabetics need Ozempic to survive yet influencers are using it as a weight loss shortcut #ozempic #Trending #influencers pic.twitter.com/VDzZOtm2RU — ASBN (@ASBN_aus) January 7, 2023

The manufacturers, among them Novo Nordisk, want insurance companies to cover it for weight loss because, after all, pediatricians have just rejiggered their guidance.

CBS News is only too happy to amplify this message as well by giving a primer on the drug with one of Novo Nordisk’s physician consultants in a special 60 Minutes Overtime online segment.

This is what we call a feedback loop worthy of Hillary Clinton, the FBI, Twitter, and Perkins Coie.

Obesity can be dangerous to a child’s health–to anyone’s health. Being fat is hard on your heart; is a precursor to diabetes, which can then lead to a breakdown of other bodily functions; and may even be linked to Alzheimers.

But there are side effects of shooting kids up with the fat drug. The drugs can cause nausea, vomiting, and constipation.

Anyone who cares about the health and competitiveness of America should speak out against Ozempic approval for pre-teens NOW. HALF of users experience severe gastrointestinal issues that require additional drugs. 95% of serotonin (regulates contentment) is produced in gut. pic.twitter.com/ncl86XjhYp — Calley Means (@calleymeans) January 9, 2023

That said, replacing bad habits with good diet and exercise habits should be encouraged. Offering magic meds that help people lose 16% of their Body Mass Index (BMI), which is a less than reliable way of assessing health, is better than nothing–but is that a worthy return on investment? Such a reduction can be achieved in a gym, an activity that provides potentially life-changing habits.

“What happens when they stop taking Ozempic?????” asks Bravo’s Andy Cohen on his TV show and Twitter.

Everyone is suddenly showing up 25 pounds lighter. What happens when they stop taking #Ozempic ????? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 22, 2022

Now that the drug is approved for fat and obese kids, one wonders where it will stop. Couldn’t the weight loss be accomplished in another way? And surgery for 13-year-olds? Seems a bit extreme, no?

No matter. Big Pharma and their lackeys in the medical associations are all-in. Again.