Articles of Impeachment Filed Against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently called for expediting citizenship for illegal immigrants. DHS also told U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) managers they couldn’t publish weekly updates about immigration incursions and apprehensions on social media without agency permission. And Mayorkas is also now known for propping up the lie that border patrol agents whipped Haitian immigrants when he knew it wasn’t true.

Between those things and the crush of illegal immigrants at the border, combined with the increase in human and drug trafficking, crime, and the pressure on border towns to manage the new arrivals, Republican Congressman Pat Fallon of Texas has had enough.

Now that the GOP is in charge of the House, Fallon has filed for Mayorkas’ impeachment. The Hill notes that Fallon filed the paperwork on the third of this month and officially filed the articles of impeachment Monday. Fellow Texan Michael McCaul has urged caution and suggested that the GOP build a stronger case before impeaching Mayorkas. But he did concur that Mayorkas had been “derelict in his responsibilities.” For his part, Fallon told Fox News:

Since day one, Secretary Mayorkas’ policies have undermined law enforcement activities at our southern border. From perjuring himself before Congress about maintaining operational control of the border to the infamous ‘whip-gate’ slander against our border patrol agents, Secretary Mayorkas has proven time and time again that he is unfit to lead the Department of Homeland Security. His willful actions have eroded our immigration system, undermined border patrol morale, and jeopardized American national security. He has violated the law and it is time for him to go.

Reportedly, the articles charge Mayorkas with failing to execute the “Secure the Fence Act of 2006,” and state that the secretary gave false and misleading testimony to Congress and that he falsely slandered border agents during the alleged whipping incident. Back in November, Kevin McCarthy called on Mayorkas to resign over the way he has handled the border crisis and warned that impeachment was imminent. Mayorkas has refused to resign and has said he is ready for whatever the House Republicans have in mind.

Mayorkas has little reason to worry. Even with an investigation and a vote by the House, it is up to the Senate to actually hold a trial and render a judgment and impose any penalties. And while the GOP holds a thin majority in the House, that is of course not the case in the Senate. It is highly doubtful that Mayorkas will face a conviction. Like the other efforts the members of the GOP have put forth in the House since taking over, this one has all of the right intentions, and in fact, has merit. But it has very little if any chance of success. And if enough Republicans feel the same way as McCaul — that there is not enough evidence to successfully make the case — the effort may not get the traction it needs. That, however, is also unlikely since the resentment toward Mayorkas has been growing not only among conservatives but among the residents of border towns, cities impacted by the importation of fentanyl, and the rank and file of the CBP.

The irony here is that the impeachment process is part of the system the founders created to keep one party or branch from gaining too much power. But it will aid the side that does just that and has no regard for the Constitution that is protecting it.