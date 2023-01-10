Biden Plays Dumb Over Classified Docs. Don't Believe It

On Tuesday, Joe Biden claimed he was “surprised” when he learned that his lawyers had discovered classified documents in his old office at a Washington think tank back in November—and claimed to have no idea what the records include.

Biden’s lawyers had discovered a small cache of classified documents while packing up his private office at Penn’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., mere days before the midterm elections, but the bombshell revelation was first revealed to the public on Monday, more than two months after the discovery.

“After I was briefed about the discovery, I was surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken to that office,” he said at a news conference in Mexico. “But I don’t know what’s in the documents.”

Biden added that he takes “classified documents seriously.”

Look, we all know that Joe Biden isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed—in fact, he’s duller than a butter knife—but this is definitely a case where Biden’s playing dumb just doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.

And here’s why.

According to a report from CNN on Tuesday, the classified documents that were found in his office were related to Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom. Hmmm. Ukraine? The same Ukraine that Joe Biden just so happened to be the point man for while he was vice president? Yep. The same Ukraine that Joe Biden’s son Hunter had various shady business dealings with, including a cushy board position he was unqualified for and that he made roughly $83,000 a month at? Yep.

Are we really supposed to believe that this is a mere coincidence?

Sorry, Big Guy, we don’t believe you had no idea what the documents were or how they got there.