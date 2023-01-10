COVER UP: White House Hid Biden Classified Docs Scandal Until Well After Midterms

How damaging is the Biden classified documents story, really? Probably more than you think and more than liberals are willing to admit. The left-wing media may be trying to downplay it, but it seems that even the Biden White House realizes this is a politically damaging story.

How do we know? Well, it turns out that even though the discovery of the classified documents in Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., was first reported on Monday, according to a report from the New York Times, “The documents found in Mr. Biden’s former office, which date to his time as vice president, were found by his personal lawyers on Nov. 2, when they were packing files at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, according to the White House.”

Oh, that’s interesting. These documents were discovered mere days before the 2022 midterm elections, and we’re only finding out about them now. Curious, isn’t it? Indeed it is. In fact, it’s so suspicious that even the New York Times openly questioned why it took more than two months to reveal the story:

The White House statement said that it “is cooperating” with the department but did not explain why Mr. Biden’s team waited more than two months to announce the discovery of the documents, which came a week before the midterm congressional elections when the news would have been an explosive last-minute development.

It’s a valid question that we all know the answer to. The Biden administration tried to make an example out of Donald Trump with that pre-dawn raid at Mar-a-Lago but covered up Biden’s own classified documents scandal until a more politically convenient time.

For our VIP Subscribers: Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Scandal May Be Worse Than Trump’s. Here’s Why.

I suspect the new Republican majority in the House will be very interested in looking into why the American people weren’t informed of this story until well after the midterms.