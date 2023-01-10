Can America Be Saved?

After days of voting and an almost-fight on the floor of the House, Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House late Friday night.

Though it took 15 ballots, the fight and wait were worth it, as rule concessions made by McCarthy to conservatives will make this Congress different from any in the last decade—one that takes power away from the speaker and gives it back to the people.

Now that the political infighting is over and the sausage is made, it’s time for Republicans to unite with one cause and fight back against Joe Biden and his radical administration.

The GOP has promised to investigate Biden family corruption, the border, big tech censorship, the Russia collusion hoax, the origins of Covid, the FBI and intel agencies’ attacks on the American people, and more.

It’s time to hold them to those promises.

Just look at the House Dems’ leader Hakeem Jeffries. He’s just another divisive, radical leftist, and his communist “Sesame Street” speech proves it.

If Republicans don’t halt the Biden agenda and conservative media fails to hold them accountable, it could mean the end of our great country.

