The Morning Briefing: Liz Cheney Completes Her Pathetic Transition to the Dark Side

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Selwyn abandoned Western medicine after a series of physicians insisted that he eat more than ranch-flavored kettle corn for breakfast.

When last we encountered Elizabeth Cheney here in the Morning Briefing she was comparing herself to Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant, and, if I’m not mistaken, Pope Saint Gregory the Great. She’s a smidge delusional these days, after all.

When the soon-to-be former congresswoman threw in with the House J6 Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues, she no doubt believed that she was carving out a unique niche for herself. A positive unique niche for herself, that is. The Never Trump Republican types probably thought that after the Democrats finished with their kangaroo court they’d be hailed as conquering heroes who saved the GOP.

Instead, Cheney and her ilk ended up being vestigial squishes that are of absolutely no use to Republicans who want to win elections.

As we’ve seen with all of the Never Trump turncoats so far, once they realize that they won’t ever be welcome among Republicans and conservatives again, they scurry to their new Democrat masters hoping that someone — anyone — will love them again.

It’s sad. It’s predictable. And now it’s Liz Cheney’s turn.

Our girl Liz is out shilling for Democrats in the final days before an election that isn’t going to have a lot of blue hints to it. Cheney completed her transition to in-house useful idiot for the Dems by endorsing Democrat Tim Ryan over J.D. Vance in the Ohio Senate race. As Paula wrote, that may have put the final nail in Ryan’s electoral coffin:

How does electing a far-left Democrat further the goal of limited government, lower taxes, and a strong national defense, exactly? Cheney doesn’t say, but she has been running around the country campaigning for Democrats — and against Republicans she finds distasteful — as she watches her career circle the toilet. Her obsessive, pathological focus on the January 6th riot and her Trump Derangement Syndrome have made her wildly unpopular with Republican voters, and her cynical endorsement of Tim Ryan may have just hung a millstone around his neck. I’m sure both Ryan and Cheney think the endorsement will peel off enough moderate voters to drag him over the finish line, but it’s more likely to motivate Trump voters and send them to the polls in droves next Tuesday, just so they can send a message to Cheney.

Donald Trump gave Cheney the nickname “Lying Lizzie” and it’s become quite popular among her detractors. If she keeps “helping” Democrats for this next week her new moniker might have to be “Losing Lizzie.”

The Never Trump Republicans all began their journeys to the evil left by saying that they were the guardians of the principles of the right.

Now they’re all in bed with the most corrupt, radical left, Constitution-hating Democrats in American history. They didn’t wait to jump in with them either. They’re political grifters who know they backed the wrong horse’s ass and are now trying to bilk as much money out of their backstabbing ways as they can.

Liz Cheney isn’t a good person. She’s not a principled person. She’s a cheap sellout who has emotional issues. She’s also the last little breath of the Bush influence in American politics.

Thankfully, both will be gone soon.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

Two years ago, Rhiannon Menn wanted to help neighbors in need, so she started baking lasagna for them. Today, her organization, Lasagna Love, has delivered more than 250,000 lasagnas and fed more than 1 million people across the world. pic.twitter.com/1RymvM9UZn — Goodable (@Goodable) November 1, 2022

PJ Media

Me. COVID Is on the Ballot Next Week and Running as a Democrat

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: Hell No, Nancy and Paul Pelosi Don’t Deserve the Decency They Deny Us

PA Supreme Court Rules Incorrectly Dated Absentee Ballots Can’t Be Counted

LOL Losing Lizzie. Liz Cheney May Have Just Put the Final Nail in Democrats’ Coffin in Ohio Senate Race

German Energy Company Demolishes Wind Turbines to Ramp Up Coal Mining

Big Brother Moves to De-certify McCullogh, One of the Few Doctors With the Courage to Speak Out About COVID

GAME ON: Elon Musk Just Pulled the Plug on Twitter Censors

Does Joe Biden Know His Son Beau Did NOT Die in Iraq?

COVID-19 Lockdowns DEVASTATED Children’s Academic Performance

The Deleted History of Islam

Illegals Bearing Giant Venezuelan Flag Attack Border Patrol

And more box wine. Now Hillary Wants a Piece of Trump

OK then. Biden’s CISA Director Tells Us Not to Worry About Election Irregularities

The UN Calls for Israel to Rid Itself of Nuclear Weapons

Washington, D.C., City Council Is Revising Its Entire Criminal Code — What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Name Confusion Is Just One Factor in an Intriguing Race in Pennsylvania

A Detail in the Paul Pelosi Attack Story Makes No Sense

Arizona Libertarian Senate Candidate Drops Out and Endorses Masters

CNN Goes After Man’s Best Friend

Shapiro. Why the Legacy Media Is Panicked About Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Townhall Mothership

Early Voting Typically Helps Democrats, but Not in This State

Lock her up. One of COVID’s Worst Tyrants Wants Forgiveness

Interview with Martin Dugard on ‘Taking Berlin: The Bloody Race to Defeat the Third Reich’

Kari Lake Torches the Media: You Idiots Will Fall for Anything

California sheriff accused of concealed carry corruption resigns ahead of jury verdict

Cam&Co. Oregon gun control measure in trouble?

California double homicide shows stupidity of gun control

Musk bringing staff from his other companies into Twitter

NY Times opinion: It’s a shame liberal comedy is not as popular as it once was

#FeelGoodStory. Celebrities “not hanging around” now that Twitter is owned by Elon Musk

FCC Commish Calls for US to Ban TikTok on National Security Grounds

Ron DeSantis Makes a Chef’s Kiss Closing Argument in Final Stretch of Campaign

Stunner for Democrats Drops in New Hampshire and Scrambles the Election Map

Please clap: Debbie Wasserman Schultz rallies crowd to ‘wake up’ for President Biden

Dr. Pradheep Shanker helpfully fact-checks Joy Behar’s claim about crime ‘going down under Joe Biden’

Family will see you next Halloween after sheltering from COVID for another year

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Missouri Health Department Launches Suspicious ‘Investigation’ Into Hospital That Refused to Perform Medical Emergency Abortion

Can Republicans Close the Deal and Hand Democrats a Historic Beating?

Either John Fetterman Is Stupid or He Thinks You Are

The Left Doesn’t Believe the American People Are Smart Enough to Govern Themselves

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49

NASCAR driver stuns racing world with a move learned from Nintendo GameCube

Did Ancient Humans Use Echolocation?

Smells Like Onion

It’s Ageist To Suggest A Corpse Can’t Be A Great Leader https://t.co/6sxqETdBYA pic.twitter.com/wdReJYnGB2 — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 1, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery