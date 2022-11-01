Arizona Libertarian Senate Candidate Drops Out and Endorses Masters

Marc Victor, the Libertarian candidate for Senate in Arizona, will drop out of the race and endorse Republican Blake Masters.

Victor recorded his decision with Masters and will publish it today. “I found Blake to be generally supportive of the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement,” Victor said in a statement. “After that discussion, I believe it is in the best interests of freedom and peace to withdraw my candidacy and enthusiastically support Blake Masters for United States Senate.”

“Live and Let Live” is an idealistic movement wholly dependent on the idea that “reasonable people” can “outlaw aggression.”

With aggression outlawed, competent adults would be entitled to both define and peacefully pursue their happiness. Competent adults should be in charge of their own lives, property, money, and time. They have the right to be left alone or to peacefully and fairly contract with other competent adults regarding their property.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion — even if it’s a little nutty.

Needless to say, Blake Masters may be “generally supportive” of the “Live and Let Live” movement, but he’s not going to make a big deal out of it. No doubt, he will have very nice things to say about Victor when the time comes. But “outlawing aggression” isn’t on anybody’s agenda and won’t be anytime soon.

Victor was receiving between one- and three-percent support in Arizona. In a super-tight race that a few thousand votes will probably decide, Victor’s support may prove key.

New York Times:

Mr. Victor had previously been funded at least in part by Democrats, presumably hoping to redirect some votes away from the Republican nominee. Donations included $5,000 from the Save Democracy PAC, which says on its website that it is pursuing “a nationwide effort to confront and defeat Republican extremism” and another $5,000 from Defeat Republicans PAC. In May, Ron Conway, the California-based Democratic investor, gave Mr. Victor part of more than $45,000 in donations from various people who share the Conway last name in California; those funds account for about one-third of everything Mr. Victor raised in total.

The most recent polls are all over the map and either show Mark Kelly with a one-point lead or a six-point lead. The point is, the Democrats absolutely must have this seat, while the GOP has other potential seats to flip in Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, and possibly Colorado. With one additional seat deciding who controls the Senate, the GOP appears to be in good shape in Georgia and Arizona.