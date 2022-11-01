Washington, D.C., City Council Is Revising Its Entire Criminal Code — What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

For the last 16 years, the Washington, D.C., city council has wrestled with rewriting and reforming the city’s criminal code. Its labors have produced a 450-page Gargantua that will, among other things, eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences, allow for jury trials in almost all misdemeanor cases, and reduce the maximum penalties for offenses such as burglaries, carjackings, and robberies.

So the bill will make the city less safe and burden the court system even more with superfluous jury trials.

Police Chief Robert J. Contee III was dubious.

“Does this enhance public safety, and does it make communities safer?” Contee asked at a recent news conference. “The things that we disagree on, I think that communities should be informed about what those things are. Council members should really understand what we’re signing off on here.”

Public safety committee chair Charles Allen says the overhaul is necessary. It will make the justice system more “equitable” and less reliant on incarceration.

“It’s outdated, it’s contradictory, it’s a mess, and after a 16-year-long process, we now have a revised criminal code in front of us,” Allen said.

Washington Post: