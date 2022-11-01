Now Hillary Wants a Piece of Trump

Donald Trump has been a consistent target of the left for one silly reason or another — either to thwart his political ambitions or as part of a money grab. Now, Hillary Clinton, who paid for the bogus dossier that was used to justify the Obama administration spying on his campaign, wants some of the action.

Hillary is reportedly demanding that Trump pay roughly $1 million in legal fees following his unsuccessful lawsuit against her for alleged racketeering — which Hillary’s lawyers called a “political stunt.”

On Monday, attorneys for the twice-failed presidential candidate filed a motion in federal court asking that sanctions be imposed upon Trump. “A reasonable attorney would never have filed this suit, let alone continued to prosecute it after multiple Defendants’ motions to dismiss highlighted its fundamental and incurable defects,” they wrote, according to the New York Post.

Trump’s civil suit demanded $24 million in damages from Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, British ex-spy Christopher Steele, and others due to their efforts to undermine his presidential campaign with the bogus allegations of Russian collusion. The suit was thrown out by U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who was appointed to the bench by Hillary’s husband, Bill Clinton.

Trump’s lawyers scoff at the motion.

“This motion, conveniently filed one week prior to election day, is nothing more than a thinly-veiled attempt to score political points,” Alina Habba, one of Trump’s attorneys, told The Hill. “This motion is particularly inappropriate, given that our client’s case will soon be reviewed by the Eleventh Circuit. We will oppose this motion and trust that the Court will see through this ruse.”