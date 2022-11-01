A Detail in the Paul Pelosi Attack Story Makes No Sense

Under normal circumstances, you would expect the details of an incident to become clearer as time passes. But this Pelosi home invasion story seems to generate more questions than answers. Today, a small detail from the criminal complaint against David DePape, the man who assaulted Paul Pelosi, caught my attention and has me wondering what the heck is going on.

Here is a direct quote from the court filing:

DEPAPE stated that they went downstairs to the front door. The police arrived and knocked on the door, and Pelosi ran over and opened it. Pelosi grabbed onto DEPAPE’s hammer, which was in DEPAPE’s hand. At this point in the interview, DEPAPE repeated that DEPAPE did not plan to surrender and that he would go “through” Pelosi.

So, let me get this straight. Assuming that DePape is giving an accurate account, when the police arrived, Mr. Pelosi was in a position to run to the door. But instead of running out to safety, Pelosi reengaged with DePape, who had a hammer and was going to attack him with it?

Does that pass the smell test for you? It doesn’t for me.

First of all, if Pelosi felt his life was in danger, why didn’t he call out for help? Doing so would have given the police justification to enter the house. But more confusing, if your life was in danger from a crazy person with a weapon and you knew the police were on the other side of the front door, would you open it for them and then go back to confront your attacker, or would you bolt out the front door to safety?

Don’t tell me this isn’t a valid question.

Related: Is There a Cover-up Underway in the Pelosi Home Invasion Story?