Is There a Cover-up Underway in the Pelosi Home Invasion Story?

By now, we should be used to stories being questioned when things look or sound off.

In October 2020, the mainstream media accused President Trump of signing a blank piece of paper at Walter Reed Hospital while he had COVID-19, insisting that the images of Trump working despite having the virus were staged. The left still believes Trump’s Walter Reed images were manufactured, even though this was easily debunked. Curiously, when photos of Joe Biden signing executive orders on his first day in office similarly appeared to show him signing blank executive orders, the media quickly came to his defense by fact-checking social media posts making those claims.

In short, it’s okay to question stories when they involve Republicans but not when they involve Democrats — as we can plainly see with the Pelosi home invasion story. Nonetheless, internet sleuths are asking questions due to the bizarre details that have been released — and some details might even point to a cover-up.

For starters, many on the left and in the mainstream media seemed intent on crafting the narrative that the alleged assailant who beat Paul Pelosi is a right-winger. This doesn’t appear to be the case. Pelosi’s attacker, David DePape, reportedly lives in a Berkeley nudist collective, and photos of his residence feature a smorgasbord of leftist imagery. Even DePape’s former lover has spoken out, revealing that he is a leftist who supported Nancy Pelosi. But that hasn’t stopped the left nor the media from pretending DePape is a MAGA Republican.

But this isn’t the cover-up I’m concerned about. The real cover-up might concern the circumstances of this home invasion. It may be considered unbecoming to ask questions because Paul Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack, but it’s hard to ignore some of the problems with the story.

One key question is how many people were at the house during the incident. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott explained in a press conference that when responding officers arrived at the house, they “knocked on the front door of the residence” and “the door was opened by someone inside, and the officers observed through the open door Mr. Pelosi and the suspect Mr. DePape inside the entryway of the home.”

Scott then explained, “At this time, the officers remained outside of the threshold of the home, and they observed Mr. Pelosi and Mr. DePape each with one hand on a single hammer.”

Then there’s the police dispatch recording, in which Pelosi reportedly referred to DePape as a friend. “He states there is a male in the home and that he is going to wait for his wife. He stated that he doesn’t know who the male is but that his name is David and that he is a friend. He sounded somewhat confused,” the dispatcher is heard saying in the recording.

Police dispatch to Paul Pelosi home: "RP (reporting person) stated there's a male in the home and that he's going to wait for his wife. RP stated that he doesn't know who the male is but he advised that his name is David and that he is a friend.”

The San Francisco Police Department now disputes both these reports, insisting that Pelosi and DePape didn’t know each other and that there were only two people in the house.

MORE: The SFPD also says that there were only TWO people inside the Pelosi home (Paul Pelosi and DePape) when they responded, clarifying statements made at Friday’s press conference which seemed to indicate there was a third person inside the home who opened the door. (2/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 30, 2022

Is it possible that the details were miscommunicated? Maybe. Nevertheless, Politico and other outlets interpreted San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott’s explanation to mean that a third, unidentified individual had opened the door. Could this have been a misinterpretation? It very well could be, though it’s hard to imagine either Pelosi or DePape opening the front door while struggling over a hammer. Pelosi would have been more inclined to shout for help in the hopes that the police would force their way in rather than loosen his grip on the hammer he and DePape were struggling over. It also seems unlikely that DePape would open the door, for obvious reasons.

And what about the issue of Pelosi reportedly describing DePape as “a friend?” Could Pelosi have been talking in code to surreptitiously indicate something was wrong at the house? Absolutely. But, how is it that Pelosi knew his first name? How many home invaders are revealing their identities to their victims? Very few, I imagine. Is it possible that DePape, who is apparently mentally ill, revealed his identity to Pelosi for some reason? Sure. But, until there’s a satisfactory explanation for why Pelosi knew his name, I would argue this is still a legitimate question.

It’s true there could be perfectly good explanations for these discrepancies, but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong to ask questions. If the left insists on perpetuating the falsehood that DePape is a MAGA Republican, then the right has even more justification to question the details of this story in order to ensure that the truth comes out.