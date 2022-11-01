BREAKING: Liz Cheney May Have Just Put the Final Nail in Democrats' Coffin in Ohio Senate Race

The race for the Ohio Senate seat vacated by the retiring Rob Portman has been razor-close since Rep. Tim Ryan (D) and J.D. Vance (R) launched their campaigns. Polls have Vance ahead by two points, within the margin of error; RealClear Politics currently has the race leaning Republican, but just barely.

Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball also has the Ohio Senate Race leaning Republican, as does Decision Desk HQ. If Ryan, a progressive who votes with Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden 100% of the time, prevails, it will mean that the state, which voted for Trump 53-45 in 2020, will be represented by two radical Democrats.

Enter Liz Cheney (D-Unemployed).

The Wyoming Republican, who was trounced by Trump-supported Harriet Hageman in her state’s August primary, came out and endorsed Democrat Tim Ryan on Tuesday — in a move that may have just tanked Ryan’s chances.

“I would not vote for J.D. Vance,” said Cheney during a discussion at Cleveland State University, calling the Hillbilly Elegy author an “election denier.”

“While we can say, look, the Biden economic policies are not policies we would support, and we believe in limited government, low taxes, and a strong national defense, we don’t even get to have those debates if we elect Donald Trump again,” Cheney said. “And we don’t get to have that debate if we elect election deniers who embrace what the former president is doing and saying now, and what we know now that he was willing to do, and what we know that he did.”

LIZ CHENEY: "I would not vote for J.D. Vance." JUDY WOODRUFF (PBS): "So if you were a Buckeye State voter, you'd be voting for Tim Ryan?" CHENEY: "I would." pic.twitter.com/SwIiSW62jV — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) November 1, 2022

How does electing a far-left Democrat further the goal of limited government, lower taxes, and a strong national defense, exactly? Cheney doesn’t say, but she has been running around the country campaigning for Democrats — and against Republicans she finds distasteful — as she watches her career circle the toilet. Her obsessive, pathological focus on the January 6th riot and her Trump Derangement Syndrome have made her wildly unpopular with Republican voters, and her cynical endorsement of Tim Ryan may have just hung a millstone around his neck. I’m sure both Ryan and Cheney think the endorsement will peel off enough moderate voters to drag him over the finish line, but it’s more likely to motivate Trump voters and send them to the polls in droves next Tuesday, just so they can send a message to Cheney.