Liz Cheney Left the GOP a Long Time Ago

I have no love for Liz Cheney. Soon enough she’ll be a private citizen again, and I wish her luck with that. While some have attacked her for being a RINO, I know better than that. Despite her recent opposition to Trump, Cheney is still a conservative in her own right. Anyone who thinks otherwise has not looked at her track record. She voted with Trump 92.9% of the time, and she had a lot of potential to be a real power player in the Republican Party.

I honestly had high hopes for her once, but when she decided to be a tool for the radical left, Cheney signed the death warrant on her political career. Even if she had voted with Donald Trump 100% of the time, she committed an unforgivable sin when she decided that Trump was “public enemy number one” and joined the Democrats in their witchhunt designed for the sole purpose of ensuring he never becomes president again.

Cheney didn’t even hide this. “The single most important thing” for the J6 Committee “is to ensure that Donald Trump is not the Republican nominee and that he certainly is not anywhere close to the Oval Office ever again,” she told CBS’s Margaret Brennan earlier this year. She felt so strongly about this that she was willing to torpedo her own political career over it — which she did, spectacularly so.

While Cheney’s time in Congress is soon coming to an end, she’s intent on continuing her anti-Trump crusade.

“I’m going to make sure Donald Trump, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee. And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican,” Cheney said Saturday.

But let’s face it: she left the GOP a long time ago. She may be a conservative, but, like the Democrats, she’s blinded by her hatred of Trump. In fact, it’s more than that. She’s not merely going after Trump, she’s been criticizing anyone in the Republican Party aligned with him. The New York Times previously reported that she will refuse to endorse any Republican running for president in 2024 if they cast any doubt on the results of the 2020 election.

Cheney also promised to speak out against Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona, for questioning the results of the 2020 election.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected,” Cheney said. She also confirmed that she would campaign for Democrats to make this happen. What kind of Republican campaigns for Democrats? The same kind of Republican who allowed herself to be a pawn of Nancy Pelosi — who questioned the results of the 2004 presidential election and the 2016 presidential election.

Liz Cheney hasn’t made some moral choice to stand with those who don’t question the results of elections; she’s palling around with a whole clan of election deniers who regularly dispute the results of elections won by Republicans — all the while giving a veneer of legitimacy to the left’s criticisms by making their position “bipartisan.”

If Liz Cheney ultimately leaves the GOP, then so be it. It’s unfortunate that a solid conservative with a strong future had to be let go, but any Republican who enables the Democrats might as well be a Democrat themselves.