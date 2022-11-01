German Energy Company Demolishes Wind Turbines to Ramp Up Coal Mining

President Joe Biden isn’t the only world leader running his country into a dangerous energy crisis for millions who will soon face a brutal winter.

The energy crisis is global, and Germany made headlines this week as German coal mine Garzweiler, operated by energy company RWE, announced that it has already demolished several wind turbines at a nearby wind farm, with plans to demolish several more by next year.

The company admitted that the plan sounds “paradoxical,” given that one energy source is being traded for another, but it doesn’t take a scientist to see exactly why RWE is making the move.

Wind turbines are giant, stupid, dangerous, endangered bird-slaughtering, oil-leaking wastes of money in most parts of the world, at least at this stage of technological development. Perhaps that changes down the road, but for now, coal-powered energy is king, and no matter how much they hate it, the progressive left climate warriors, even in Germany, know it’s true.

Fox Business explains:

One of the wind farm’s eight wind turbines was dismantled last week, and two others are expected to be taken down next year. The remaining five turbines will be dismantled by the end of 2023, said a spokesperson for the company that builds and runs the wind farm.

The report detailed specifics regarding expanding coal mining operations:

The expansion comes in tandem with a plan to temporarily return three of RWE’s lignite-fired coal units to the market, a decision that was approved by Germany’s cabinet. The units were previously on standby. “The three lignite units each have a capacity of 300 megawatts (MW). With their deployment, they contribute to strengthening the security of supply in Germany during the energy crisis and to saving natural gas in electricity generation,” RWE said in September. “Originally, it was planned that the three reserve power plant units affected would be permanently shut down on September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2023, respectively,” RWE added.

The move to expand the coal mining operations was approved by Germany’s cabinet.

The Ministry of Economy of North Rhine-Westphalia agreed that the expansion of the coal mine is the only logical way forward, especially in the midst of an energy crisis.

“If Lutzerath were to be preserved, the production volume required to maintain the security of supply over the next eight years could not be achieved, the stability of the opencast mine could not be guaranteed and the necessary recultivation could not be carried out,” it said, according to Balkan Green Energy News.

BGE News added:

The court in the German town of Münster ruled this year in favor of expanding the mine. Climate activists opposed to the plans called the decision cynical and hypocritical. The court found that no alternative surface mines would meet the necessary demand for lignite. Security of supply is currently the priority while “climate protection remains one of the key challenges of our time,” RWE pointed out and declared it seeks to support both, the article adds.

What do the climate warriors have to say about this issue? They’re absolutely freaking out (while enjoying all the luxuries brought to them courtesy of the fossil fuels they claim to despise).

THIS IS NOT A JOKE 👇

Germany is dismantling a wind turbine farm to expand the Garzweiler lignite mine!?! It's literally being deconstructed for more coal mining!! The German government (along with Greens, obvs) gave in to the demands of the fossil fuel industry. pic.twitter.com/e1ZL0lRzTb — Nuclear Hazelnut 👷🏻‍♀️ (@NuclearHazelnut) October 25, 2022

Here’s another one. They’re pretty mad.

This is a wind park close to the German coal mine Garzweiler. It's getting deconstructed for more coal mining! Because the german government (with Greens as part of the coalition locally and nationally) gave in to the demands of the fossil fuel industry. You cannot make this up. pic.twitter.com/VwDAwgLlHs — Johannes Fehr (@JohannesFehr) October 20, 2022

But it looks like they’ll have to get over it and enjoy the warmth and security brought to them courtesy of good old-fashioned coal-powered energy.

Without fossil fuels providing energy, civilized countries would crumble overnight. We’re nowhere near the technological advancements needed to run everything off of the sun and a couple of $4 million propellers, especially as Western nations face daunting energy crises that could result in widespread death this winter.

We simply cannot live without fossil fuels. It doesn’t matter if you don’t like it. It’s the bottom line.