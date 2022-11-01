COVID-19 Lockdowns DEVASTATED Children's Academic Performance

The data is in, and it’s conclusive: COVID-19 Warlord Fauci & Co. wrought untold, unprecedented havoc on children’s academic performance while posing as saviors.

Via the Associated Press:

Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever . Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. Nearly four in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts . Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores, with some simply treading water at best (emphasis added).

This outcome was obvious and predictable from the start.

America’s Public Health© goons force-fed these lockdowns on local school districts even after the extremely low death rate among children was public knowledge and Pfizer and Moderna mRNA gene therapies — marketed as the ticket back to normality — were widely available.

The only realistic takeaway is that they were either too stupid to make basic prognostications that a four-year-old could have made or else too craven that they knew the coming damage and went along with the state machine anyway rather than challenge its pseudoscience.

Either way, no matter the superficial reasons offered or their actual underlying motivations, America’s children paid for the technocrats’ brutal lockdowns.

American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten, whom some might uncharitably describe as a gruesome sow feeding at the public trough, was integral in keeping schools closed far after the low risk of re-opening was common knowledge:

Last September, as schools across the country were trying to open, Weingarten could be counted on to oppose any such move. “If community spread is too high . . . if you don’t have the ­infrastructure of testing, and if you don’t have the safeguards that prevent the spread of viruses in the school, we believe that you cannot reopen in person,” Weingarten said.

The conventional corporate media talking point, which even independent media often parrots, perhaps unknowingly, is that “COVID did this…” or “the pandemic did that…”

This is deceptive framing. The virus SARS-CoV-2 didn’t cause anything. The “pandemic made us do it” lie is rhetorical cover the technocrats hide behind to avoid accountability.

Nothing had to end up the way it did. Places like Sweden (which the left typically cites in every other domestic political argument other than, curiously, the COVID one) never instituted school closures. They lived as normal and had no superior outcomes.

If not for the state propaganda parroted faithfully by the corporate media and authoritarian edicts from the Public Health© authorities foisted on local communities that would otherwise have stayed open, children wouldn’t be significantly stupider than they were two years ago.

The debasement of American children’s intellectual capacity doesn’t serve the public interest, but it works out really well for the “owners,” as George Carlin called them: