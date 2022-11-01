Insanity Wrap: Hell No, Nancy and Paul Pelosi Don't Deserve the Decency They Deny Us

Paul Pelosi suffered a terrible assault, and the Left’s reaction has me asking a question nobody wants the answer to — but it’s also the answer we need. That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap, an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Worst. Candidate. Ever. (And she isn’t named Fetterman.)

Lefties hate decency, assume you’ll still treat them with it.

Biden’s most desperate lie yet.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Kathleen Cavalaro, candidate for NH State Representative, promises to raise money to fund drag events for kids. pic.twitter.com/rnSvdBZ4Ra — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 31, 2022

Stop voting for people who hate you and abuse your kids.

Why is this so difficult?

What Really Happened That Night at with Paul Pelosi?

Townhall Media

It’s a Hollywood trope, the wealthy gentleman enjoying a seemingly perfect life while indulging a secret fondness for rough trade — a proclivity that turns violent.

Before we get to all that and what-might-have-happened to Paul Pelosi, let me tell you why I spent far too much time last night asking questions I didn’t want to know the answers to.

It all started with a tweet from Unscripted Mike, who asked: “Has Nancy herself said a single word accusing DePape of being a right-wing extremist? If she has, I missed it. There’s nothing in her tweets. If she hasn’t, you know she just wants this story to go away.”

Indeed, everything Nancy Pelosi has publicly said has said everything you would hope a concerned spouse would say, and nothing crass and political.

Nancy, leaving political capital on the table like that? Something isn’t right.

Then there are all the elements of the Paul Pelosi Break-In timeline that don’t quite add up, courtesy of my friend and colleague Matt Margolis. Matt also had one very sharp commenter name Jonathan with ten questions the media seems to be ignoring:

1. How did David know the house and arrive there?

2. Was there forced entry and did alarm go off?

3. No video? What about body cam of SFPD

4. Why was assailant not tased?

5. Did Paul go out Friday? If so, where? And when did he return?

6. What was David doing prior to breaking in?

7. Why SF General? There are at 4 hospitals that are closer?

8. Why did he refer to David as a friend?

9. Whose hammer?

10. Did David come from Berkeley or has he been living in SF and if so, where?

As Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ know, I almost always avoid writing about the personal lives of politicians, and particularly their family members. But as Kurt Schlichter wrote yesterday, “Paul Pelosi’s personal lifestyle stopped being his business the minute his political pals started accusing us of attacking him.”

The accusation that Nancy Pelosi — the woman most in the know — hasn’t made.

I don’t pretend to know what really happened with Paul Pelosi, or what his prurient pursuits might be.

But based on what little we’ve been allowed to know, what might have happened is something too sad to even be salacious: A family with a terrible secret that resulted in a violent attack and a near-tragic end.

Then there was Paul Pelosi’s DUI earlier this year in which he played that most entitled of cards: “Do you know who I am?”

So while my first instinct was to give Nancy and Paul Pelosi breathing room on this one, if only because Nancy has avoided making it political, I just can’t.

Paul Pelosi seems every bit the entitled jerk whose questionable behavior seems more and more likely to get himself killed. First, an alcohol-related car crash, and now it seems possible (likely?) that he made a very dangerous “friend” in the form of one underwear-clad, hammer-wielding, drugged-up, Canadian illegal alien Berkeleyite.

As a patriotic, non-partisan American, I must say this: If a Speaker’s spouse is making friends with mentally disturbed rough trade that puts the Speaker’s life at risk, then Americans need to know all the facts.

As a patriotically partisan American, I’ll tell you that Nancy Pelosi can’t be allowed to cover herself with a mask of decency when it suits her, and then remove it when it doesn’t.

Besides, I’m not in a very forgiving mood these days, and maybe you shouldn’t be, either.

Exclusively for Our VIP Supporters: Are You Ready to Forgive and Forget for the Damage Done by COVID Lockdowns?

I wouldn’t believe it if I hadn’t seen it myself. Also, because dog.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

AP Photo/Matt York

PJ Media’s own Rick Moran has the full story, but I just wanted to give a shoutout to that rare big-L Libertarian wise enough to do the right thing, politically.

Good luck, Blake Masters. And thank you, Marc Victor.

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting and humiliating yourself.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

Oh, noes! Man who likes meat took money from meat people to praise meat.

True story:

Nobody ever ate meat before troglodyte right-wing propagandists lied them into doing it.

The end.

Exit Question: Might the New York Times someday dig into where global warming research money comes from, where it goes, and how many palms get greased along the way?

I kill me sometimes.

Biden’s ’70s Show

“Inflation is down, real incomes are up, and the price of gas is down," Biden said at a speech in Syracuse, New York. As the kids say, “Big, if true!” Alas, all three of those statements from Biden are outrageously false. https://t.co/Cod32OXUvS — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) November 1, 2022

Normally, this is where I’d ask, “At this point, what does Biden have left other than lies?”

But since lies are all he ever had — aside, of course, from demagoguery — it’s a moot point.

Seriously, every year since my boys were big enough to trick’r treat.

Bonus Fun Fact: Other than cheddar cheese, Twix is about the only food item that pairs with scotch.

