Release Paul Pelosi's 911 Call

There are now no fewer than two–and possibly three–investigations taking place into the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Officials claim to want to quell the speculation about the attack on Pelosi’s husband, but they could clear a few things up by releasing the actual 9-1-1 call and police body cam video from the police. Instead, both local, Capitol Police, and the FBI say “we’re not revealing any other details at this time.”

Law enforcement has the perp dead-to-rights attacking Paul Pelosi, and two cops are witnesses, so what’s being protected, exactly?

NEW: Per ICE source, David DePape, the suspect accused of beating Paul Pelosi in his home with a hammer after breaking in, is currently in the U.S. illegally as a “longtime” visa overstay. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 31, 2022

By now we have learned that Pelosi was attacked by David DePape, a 42-year-old illegal alien, Berkeley pothead, and nudist enthusiast who likes to parade around naked on the streets of San Francisco. Naturally, the media claim the 42-year-old mentally ill man is a “MAGA” conservative because of his choice of intended victims. There’s nothing quite like projection.

As I reported at PJ Media, all we’re left with is the dispatcher’s description of the incident to police responding.

It would be helpful if we could hear Paul Pelosi’s own phone call and not just the dispatcher’s translation. And there is probably a good reason why we haven’t. “The RP [reporting party, Paul Pelosi] sounded somewhat confused,” the dispatcher told officers rushing to the scene. It was 2:30 a.m., after all. It must have been a rough night for an elderly man. Pelosi also might have been under the influence of some substance as he has been known to do.

Listen for yourself.

Paul Pelosi’s 911 call reveals he knew the man, his name is David and describes him as his friend. In the beginning he said he didn’t know him but later, Paul confessed. The Pelosi’s are not being honest. Retweet so everyone sees this. pic.twitter.com/zRozccWceq — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) October 30, 2022

What would be helpful is to have a few facts about the attack. Chief among the needed items would be the release of the 9-1-1 recording that Pelosi made to report the attack as he hid in his bathroom. I made a call to the San Francisco Police Department to find out how to get a copy of it, but there are no plans to release a recording of this particular 9-1-1 call. This is the kind of information we get from police agencies every single day.

Another helpful item would be the body cam footage from the two San Francisco Police Department officers who responded to the 9-1-1 call “two minutes” after it was made. They also witnessed the hammer attack that happened after they ordered both men to drop the hammer.

Both local and federal officials claim that the attack was political. Here’s what DePape told the cops about why he wanted to kidnap the House speaker according to the federal indictment:

If Nancy were to tell DE PAPE the “truth,” he would let her go, and if she “lied,” he was going to break “her kneecaps.” DEPAPE was certain that Nancy would not have told the “truth.” In the course of the interview, DE PAPE articulated he viewed Nancy as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party. DEPAPE also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions. DEPAPE also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DEPAPE.

Who was in the house? Who answered the door? We don’t know. We just know that “when that door was opened” the police saw the two men and Pelosi greeted them. Why the masked language? The attack for which DePape is charged locally and federally for attempted homicide, assault, and elder abuse among other charges could land him in prison for the rest of his life.

The Department of Justice and FBI announced charges Monday because the victim was a family member of a Democratic big shot. And charges were announced at a local presser by the local San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Members of the Capitol Police, who were relocated to San Francisco to protect Pelosi, took over the investigation from San Francisco PD, according to the chief. During the Monday news conference, the chief admitted there was no official memo of understanding codifying that the local cops are being taken over by Capitol Police, which is kind of a big deal. Give a gold star to that reporter who asked the question.

You’ll forgive us if the “MAGA Republican” “semi-fascists” who just witnessed a years-long fake news frenzy over golden showers, lying to judges to get spy warrants, disinformation about disinformation, and accusing the president of the United States of being a Russian spy are suspicious about the veracity of Democrats who think nothing of lying to make political points. There, I said it.