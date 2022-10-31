A Stunning Number of Americans Believe the Country Is 'Out of Control' Thanks to Democrats

You have two choices: the country is under control or it’s out of control under Democrat rule. What is your answer?

Let’s check the variables of this equation before we derive our answer.

A look at the Democrat tote board reveals that this party’s policies have resulted in more dead people.

Democrats believe women should be able to kill their babies up to the moment of birth.

The murder rate has spiked in Democrat-run cities where police are “de-funded.”

Democrats are willing to sacrifice your life at the altar of their global warming religion by depriving you of reliable, cost-effective energy. Good luck heating your home this winter!

They’ve required you to drive electric cars that don’t work in the deep cold or when you’re stuck in traffic trying to escape a hurricane. Good luck with your evacuation plan!

Democrats’ policies have made food much more expensive, forcing some to choose whether to eat or spend on other necessities.

Democrats have opened the borders, releasing vast amounts of fentanyl and meth into the country, killing more people than our wars.

The upshot is that Democrats are an existential threat to human life.

Maybe that’s why nearly 80% of the people in a new CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker poll say that the country is “out of control.” And why a plurality believes Republicans would keep them safer.

Out of control:

Heading into the final week before election day, 8 in10 voters describe things in the country today as “out of control,” as opposed to “under control.” https://t.co/hWJvvZ1BDw pic.twitter.com/TuJJYQ9nCm — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) October 30, 2022

The last time the number was that high was in 2020 when Democrats and their Antifa and Black Lives Matter Jacobins were busy kneeling at the altar of George Floyd, burning government buildings, and looting Apple Stores in his honor.

Back then Politico reported that 92% of the Democrats surveyed believed the United States was going to hell in a hand-basket:

Eight out of 10 voters, an overwhelming majority, say things are out of control in the country, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday. The poll revealed a partisan divide with 92 percent of Democrats believing the country is out of control compared to 66 percent of Republicans. Only 15 percent of those surveyed between May 28 and June 2 believe things are under control.

The poll found that the economy and inflation topped the concerns of most Americans. Abortion was nearly 20 points behind.

One might wonder about the mental moorings of 36% of all respondents and 48% of Democrats who told surveyors “things are going well” in the country. Fully 73% appeared to have raised their heads from the sand to say things were not going well. And when given the binary choice of under control or out of control, 79% looked at the homeless camp on their front lawn and said things were “out of control.”

But wait, there’s more. Fifty-six percent of the people surveyed thought Joe Biden was doing a poor job as president. But it was his approval rating that we found astonishing and which, come to think of it, may shed some light on where all that fentanyl has been going. The survey discovered that 44% of those surveyed thought Biden was doing a boffo job as Commander in Chief.

The pollster predicts that Republicans will win 228 seats to the Democrat’s 207 in the House of Representatives.

And finally, it should be noted that this poll means nothing if you don’t vote. Polls don’t win elections, voters do.