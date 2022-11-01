Biden's CISA Director Tells Us Not to Worry About Election Irregularities

Consider yourself warned! According to the Biden administration, you should be prepared for “errors” and “glitches” in the upcoming midterm elections. But fret not; according to Jen Easterly, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), these irregularities are “normal” and “not nefarious.”

Wow, apparently it only took two years of Joe Biden to go from having the fairest and most secure elections in history to the administration’s warning that we should expect irregularities because they happen all the time.

“There are going to be errors, there are going to be glitches — it happens in every election,” Easterly said while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies symposium Tuesday. “But that’s why there are multiple layers of security controls and resilience built into the system.”

In addition to conditioning the public to expect “glitches,” she also instructed the mainstream media to stick to the Biden administration narrative.

“So, to the media, that’s where I really want to ask for everybody’s help, because these things are going to happen,” Easterly continued. “Somebody will forget their key to the polling place. A water pipe will burst. These are normal things. They’re not nefarious. It’s super important that folks get the word out on how elections work.”

Oh, okay. Sure. Uh-huh. Nothing suspicious about this at all. If various Democrats in key races are trailing at midnight, a whole bunch of votes appears in the middle of the night, and suddenly the Democrat is winning, just accept it as completely normal.

Got that?