REPORT: Joe Biden Has Dirt on Kamala Harris and Is Prepared to Use It

Matt Margolis | 2:35 PM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

There’s never been any real love lost between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and now we’ve got new dirt dropping. According to political insider Mark Halperin, Biden’s inner circle is sitting on a stash of damaging intel about Harris, ready to deploy if she even thinks about turning on her former boss.

Advertisement

During Friday’s edition of his “Morning Meeting” newsletter on his 2WAY platform, Halperin dropped a not-so-subtle warning: if Harris ever turns on Biden, the former autopen president’s handlers are ready to unleash a barrage of “embarrassing” information to put her in her place. 

“I’m going to break a little news here, okay? We talk all the time about what did Kamala Harris know and when did she know it about his cognitive decline… if the Biden people decide that Kamala Harris is coming after Joe Biden, wait till you hear the Palinesque stories about how much they tried to help her be prepared to be vice president and be in a position to run and how much they decided: not happening,” Halperin explained.

“And if the Biden people feel threatened, you will hear stories about Kamala Harris as vice president that will not make her look good. Okay? So there’s a closeness to the couples — it’s not like they’re at war currently — but I’m telling you, if Joe Biden feels threatened, if his people feel threatened by her, this is going to escalate in a big way,” he added. 

Advertisement

Recommended: Brennan and Clapper Just Hit the Panic Button

“And she will have a hard time defending against the stories if that dam bursts," he continued. "They were extraordinary in trying to help her do the job of vice president. They gave her every opportunity. And they found in some instances that she had some issues.”

The timing here is almost too perfect to be accidental. Just one day after Kamala announced her upcoming memoir, “107 Days," a retrospective on her disastrous 2024 campaign, Halperin revealed that Team Biden is sitting on a stockpile of damaging info about her. 

The message is: If she strays from the approved narrative, there will be consequences.

It’s not hard to guess what Harris might be tempted to say. Her book could easily become a vehicle to cast herself as the hapless bystander to Biden’s obvious cognitive decline and the broader dysfunction inside the Democratic Party and even the White House. She has the inside scoop, and she knows it. Team Biden knows it, too.

For our VIPs: Forget What You Think You Know About Midterms. This Changes Everything.

Advertisement

Let’s not forget how this all unfolded. Biden dropped out of the race last July and handed the torch to Harris, whom Donald Trump promptly wiped out, winning every swing state and the popular vote by millions. Yet she’s still floating around the political scene like someone owes her a second chance. It’s baffling.

Halperin’s warning wasn’t subtle: If Kamala tries to shift blame or rewrite history, the gloves come off. The Biden team will torch what’s left of her credibility without hesitation. And I believe it. These people have no problem throwing one of their own under the bus if it protects the narrative or the legacy. The message has gone out: Kamala should tread very carefully.

The Biden-Harris cold war just went nuclear: insider threats, buried dirt, and a warning shot across Kamala’s bow. Only PJ Media covers the ugly reality the media wants to bury. Join PJ Media VIP for unparalleled access, and use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Enjoy ad-free reading, exclusive stories, and join the fight for real journalism. Don’t let them silence the truth. Join the VIP team now.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

Recommended

Brennan and Clapper Just Hit the Panic Button Matt Margolis
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting Just Made a Big Announcement—and You're Gonna Love It Paula Bolyard
Guess How Many People Crossed the Darien Gap in June Sarah Anderson
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Another Lefty 'ICE Kidnapping' Story Is Blown Wide Open Victoria Taft
Kamala's Colbert Cringe-Fest Stephen Green
Don the Builder Is Gifting a Magnificent State Ballroom to the White House Athena Thorne

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Thursday Essay: Can Trump’s Tariff Hammer End Putin’s War?
Trump Revives the Presidential Fitness Test, Putting Weakness on Notice
Summer in the South: A Controversial Crop With Deep Roots and a Complicated Story
Advertisement