REPORT: Joe Biden Has Dirt on Kamala Harris and Is Prepared to Use It

There’s never been any real love lost between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and now we’ve got new dirt dropping. According to political insider Mark Halperin, Biden’s inner circle is sitting on a stash of damaging intel about Harris, ready to deploy if she even thinks about turning on her former boss.

During Friday’s edition of his “Morning Meeting” newsletter on his 2WAY platform, Halperin dropped a not-so-subtle warning: if Harris ever turns on Biden, the former autopen president’s handlers are ready to unleash a barrage of “embarrassing” information to put her in her place.

“I’m going to break a little news here, okay? We talk all the time about what did Kamala Harris know and when did she know it about his cognitive decline… if the Biden people decide that Kamala Harris is coming after Joe Biden, wait till you hear the Palinesque stories about how much they tried to help her be prepared to be vice president and be in a position to run and how much they decided: not happening,” Halperin explained.

“And if the Biden people feel threatened, you will hear stories about Kamala Harris as vice president that will not make her look good. Okay? So there’s a closeness to the couples — it’s not like they’re at war currently — but I’m telling you, if Joe Biden feels threatened, if his people feel threatened by her, this is going to escalate in a big way,” he added.

“And she will have a hard time defending against the stories if that dam bursts," he continued. "They were extraordinary in trying to help her do the job of vice president. They gave her every opportunity. And they found in some instances that she had some issues.”

The timing here is almost too perfect to be accidental. Just one day after Kamala announced her upcoming memoir, “107 Days," a retrospective on her disastrous 2024 campaign, Halperin revealed that Team Biden is sitting on a stockpile of damaging info about her.

The message is: If she strays from the approved narrative, there will be consequences.

It’s not hard to guess what Harris might be tempted to say. Her book could easily become a vehicle to cast herself as the hapless bystander to Biden’s obvious cognitive decline and the broader dysfunction inside the Democratic Party and even the White House. She has the inside scoop, and she knows it. Team Biden knows it, too.

Let’s not forget how this all unfolded. Biden dropped out of the race last July and handed the torch to Harris, whom Donald Trump promptly wiped out, winning every swing state and the popular vote by millions. Yet she’s still floating around the political scene like someone owes her a second chance. It’s baffling.

Halperin’s warning wasn’t subtle: If Kamala tries to shift blame or rewrite history, the gloves come off. The Biden team will torch what’s left of her credibility without hesitation. And I believe it. These people have no problem throwing one of their own under the bus if it protects the narrative or the legacy. The message has gone out: Kamala should tread very carefully.

