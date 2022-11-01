Does Joe Biden Know His Son Beau Did NOT Die in Iraq?

Last month, Joe Biden falsely claimed that his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, had been killed in Iraq. Biden was widely criticized for the fib. Yet, once again, he’s told the same whopper.

At a White House event on Tuesday, Biden, while trying to make a point about inflation, accidentally referred to the war in Iraq when he meant the war in Ukraine. Rather than correct himself and move on, he tried to explain the gaffe — and made an even worse one.

“Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq — excuse me the war in Ukraine — I’m thinking of Iraq because that’s where my son died.”

Biden: "Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq… Excuse me the war in Ukraine. I'm thinking of Iraq because that's where my son died." pic.twitter.com/rdAuk5jOiN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2022

It’s hard to believe that Biden would have forgotten the circumstances surrounding the death of his own son. But since this is the second time he’s claimed Beau Biden died in Iraq, I can’t help but think that he might actually believe this to be the case.

Biden has often invoked his late son, who died of brain cancer, and compared himself to Gold Star families, whose loved ones died in combat. For example, after his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden mentioned Beau in a shameless effort to avoid criticism for his actions. He also alluded to his late son when he spoke to the nation after the terror attack at Kabul airport, and he reportedly kept talking about him while visiting with the family of U.S. servicemembers who died during the disastrous withdrawal.

It seems that over time, Biden’s constant referencing of Beau’s death in the context of talking about military deaths has made him believe that his son died in combat.