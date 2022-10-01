GOP Urges Biden to Take Cognitive Test After Humiliating 'Where's Jackie?' Gaffe

Many people have repeatedly called President Joe Biden’s mental acuity into question. While his White House handlers typically provide cover and spin to explain his continual gaffes, which occur primarily while speaking in front of groups of people, his latest gaffe was absolutely unforgivable. It was so bad that it raised questions again about why he’s refused to undergo the same cognitive testing that past presidents have taken.

If Biden is totally fine, as his supporters claim every time he slips, many wonder why he will not simply take the standard cognitive test and prove that he’s capable.

As a quick recap, during his remarks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, Biden, 79, desperately searched for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who had died earlier this year in a tragic vehicle accident. “Jackie, Jackie are you here?” the fragile-minded president asked in front of the audience.

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?"@JoeBiden appears to ask if dead congresswoman is at White House speech. https://t.co/cl76kJk4bD pic.twitter.com/4ilM012Ml4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 28, 2022

In the wake of the extremely awkward moment, the press pummeled the White House, and especially press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, with questions. Reporters mostly asked if she could clarify exactly what had just happened during the speech, as Biden’s remarks at the conference clearly shocked many members of the press — even the Biden-friendly media outlets.

Jean-Pierre exacerbated an already-embarrassing situation when she was asked no less than nine times, as the New York Post noted, about the blunder by a reporter from essentially every major media outlet. Various versions of her reply all contained the same line of spin that Walorski was clearly “top of mind” while Biden was speaking at the event. Most of those media outlets failed to report on the situation afterward, obviously because it’s far too embarrassing and would undoubtedly cast further doubt on Biden’s state of mind.

It didn’t take long for a growing list of Republicans to demand that Biden not only take a standard cognitive test but also release the full, unredacted results of the assessment to the American public, who deserve to know whether or not the leader of the free world is up to the task.

“The American people can see that Mr. Biden’s mental acuity is certainly in question,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.), a practicing surgeon and the GOP Doctors Caucus vice chairman, told Fox News. “What’s more disturbing to me, however, is the way in which this White House continues to deceive and misdirect the American people on a daily basis.”

More Republicans echoed Murphy’s thoughts on the matter.

“No amount of spin from the White House can justify President Joe Biden forgetting the tragic passing of Jackie Walorski — the latest gaffe that calls so much into question,” said Kyle Hupfer, the Indiana Republican Party chairman.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), a former White House physician to multiple presidents and easily Biden’s most prominent cognitive watchdog, renewed his demands that the president take a cognitive test similar to the one he administered for former President Donald Trump, who passed with flying colors.

Jackson’s statement on Biden’s gaffe appeared on Fox News:

In yet another pathetic display of incompetence, Joe Biden not only thought my departed colleague was alive, but he also had his puppet-master, Karine Jean-Pierre, deny he was confused. It doesn’t take a neurologist to realize he’s in serious cognitive decline. The American people know what’s going on here, and they don’t think the Commander-in-Chief is capable of doing his job. It’s past time for White House staff and the liberal media to stop shielding him from questions about his mental acuity and demand he answer my call for a cognitive test.

In late September, Jackson called Biden’s cognitive issues, which are routinely ignored by a vast majority of the mainstream media, one of the biggest political scandals of this century.

Biden’s COGNITIVE DECLINE is the BIGGEST “elephant in the room” scandal in the past 100 years!!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) September 23, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued a statement after Biden’s gaffe, calling out the aging president’s diminished cognitive state.

“Joe Biden’s diminished capacity is so blatantly obvious that even the White House Press corps couldn’t hide their concern,” Cruz told Fox News. “That’s how you know it’s bad.”