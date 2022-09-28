News & Politics

AWFUL: Karine Jean-Pierre's Botches Spin on Biden's Walorski Gaffe

By Matt Margolis 5:58 PM on September 28, 2022
It must be so hard for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to repeatedly have to explain, clarify, and backtrack Joe Biden’s statements and comments. On Wednesday she really had to come up with a doozy to explain Biden’s cringeworthy faux pas at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, during which he acknowledged the bipartisan team behind the conference, including the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), whom Biden apparently forgot had passed away in a car crash last month.

“I want to thank all of you here, from — including bipartisan elected officials like Representative Govern [sic], Senator Braun, Senator Booker, Representative Jackie… are you here? Where’s Jackie? I didn’t think… she, she was gonna be here… to help make this a reality.”

Awful.

It was obvious that Biden had mistakenly thought Walorski was still alive, despite there being a memorial video tribute to her at the conference. Jean-Pierre had to know she’d be asked about this during the White House Press Briefing.

Of course, the White House was going to deny he was looking for Walorski in the crowd, but, despite ample opportunity to come up with a plausible explanation for his remarks, Jean-Pierre claimed that he spoke of Walorski because she was “on his mind.”

But clearly, that wasn’t a good enough explanation.

And that wasn’t good enough, either.

It’s clear based on the repeated questions that the media wasn’t buying Jean-Pierre’s spin. Even MSNBC contributor Sam Stein seemed baffled by it. “The White House won’t concede that Biden misspoke when he asked if the recently deceased Rep. Walorski was in attendance today,” he tweeted.

As a human being, I want to feel bad for her for the hazardous working conditions she has to endure. Trying to clean up after Joe Biden is no easy task. But it’s the job she wanted, and she chose to dig herself into a whole rather than concede that Biden misspoke.

