WATCH: Joe Biden Looks For Late Rep. Walorski During Conference

By Matt Margolis 12:15 PM on September 28, 2022
On Wednesday, the Biden administration hosted the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The conference stemmed from a bipartisan bill introduced last October by U.S. Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and U.S. Reps. James P. McGovern (D-Mass.) and the late Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died in a car accident last month.

While speaking at the event, Joe Biden acknowledged all four of them, but when he mentioned the late Rep. Walorski, he was apparently surprised that she wasn’t in attendance and awkwardly asked where she was in the crowd.

“I want to thank all of you here from including bipartisan elected officials like Representative Govern [sic], Senator Braun, Senator Booker, Representative Jackie… are you here? Where’s Jackie? I didn’t think… she, she was gonna be here… to help make this a reality.”

The worst part of this is that while it’s unlikely that prior to the event Biden remembered Walorski’s untimely passing (despite having issued a statement about it) a tribute video to the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) played during the conference, according to Politico reporter Meredith Lee Hill.

I guess Biden forgot?

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
