WATCH: Joe Biden Looks For Late Rep. Walorski During Conference

On Wednesday, the Biden administration hosted the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The conference stemmed from a bipartisan bill introduced last October by U.S. Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and U.S. Reps. James P. McGovern (D-Mass.) and the late Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died in a car accident last month.

While speaking at the event, Joe Biden acknowledged all four of them, but when he mentioned the late Rep. Walorski, he was apparently surprised that she wasn’t in attendance and awkwardly asked where she was in the crowd.

“I want to thank all of you here from including bipartisan elected officials like Representative Govern [sic], Senator Braun, Senator Booker, Representative Jackie… are you here? Where’s Jackie? I didn’t think… she, she was gonna be here… to help make this a reality.”

Joe Biden asks around the audience to point out "Jackie" during a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health. Is he referring to Republican Representative Jackie Walorski, who passed away in a car accident in early August? pic.twitter.com/pSRkQLQJYU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2022

Awkward.

The worst part of this is that while it’s unlikely that prior to the event Biden remembered Walorski’s untimely passing (despite having issued a statement about it) a tribute video to the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) played during the conference, according to Politico reporter Meredith Lee Hill.

I guess Biden forgot?