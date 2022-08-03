News & Politics

BREAKING: Rep. Jackie Walorski and Three Others Killed in Car Accident

By Chris Queen Aug 03, 2022 4:20 PM ET

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) and three others lost their lives in a car accident this afternoon.

According to Erica Finke of WSBT in South Bend, Ind., Walorski and the others were traveling southbound on S.R. 19 south of S.R. 119 in Elkhart County when a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the center line and collided head-on with the vehicle Walorski was in.

Zachary Potts of the St. Joseph County Republican Party and Walorski’s Communications Director Emma Thomson also perished in the accident, as did Edith Schmucker, the driver of the other vehicle.

Finke praised the congresswoman for how well she treated local media.

Pray for the families of everyone involved.

This is a breaking story, and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

