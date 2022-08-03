BREAKING: Rep. Jackie Walorski and Three Others Killed in Car Accident

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) and three others lost their lives in a car accident this afternoon.

According to Erica Finke of WSBT in South Bend, Ind., Walorski and the others were traveling southbound on S.R. 19 south of S.R. 119 in Elkhart County when a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the center line and collided head-on with the vehicle Walorski was in.

#BREAKING: U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-Indiana) has been killed in a crash that happened at 12:32 P.M. in Elkhart County on S.R. 19 south of S.R. 119. pic.twitter.com/SbvhWlHgxL — Erica Finke WSBT (@EricaFinkeTV) August 3, 2022

Zachary Potts of the St. Joseph County Republican Party and Walorski’s Communications Director Emma Thomson also perished in the accident, as did Edith Schmucker, the driver of the other vehicle.

Finke praised the congresswoman for how well she treated local media.

Politics aside… Jackie, Zach and Emma *Thomson were always so kind to me and easy to work with, despite their busy schedules. My stomach is sick for all of their — as well as Edith's — family, friends and loved ones. — Erica Finke WSBT (@EricaFinkeTV) August 3, 2022

Pray for the families of everyone involved.

This is a breaking story, and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.