CNN Goes After Man's Best Friend

It isn’t enough that CNN “life but greener” reporters probably prefer us to do our laundry on a rock down by the river and stop driving “gas guzzlers” that hold our entire families, but now they’re going after our pets — and they’ve gone too far.

In a piece entitled, “Our pets are part of the climate problem. These tips can help you minimize their carbon pawprints,” the CNN site asserted that “researchers have showed [sic] that pets play a significant role in the climate crisis.”

Now normally, I would have missed this story because I seldom go to CNN for news, but, thankfully, LifeSiteNews did and alerted the media.

It seems CNN wants us to stop adopting really big dogs and feed our canines… bugs.

Americans should consider purchasing smaller breeds of household pets and feeding them an “insect-based” diet to help curb their alleged influence on the climate, according to a CNN article that circulated on social media last week. The recommendation comes as activists have ramped up calls to normalize bugs and synthetic meat not only in pet diets but in human diets as well.

All of my dogs have chased houseflies or anything crawling in the grass, but that doesn’t mean they want a steady diet of bug food when they’d prefer raw meat and some tasty carrots and apples.

Usually, climate worshipers back measures pointing towards getting rid of humans — basically human sacrifice by another name. But CNN reports Max and Bella can stay — until the experts change their minds and their science: “…don’t panic. Bidding farewell to your best friends is not the answer.”

Aren’t they wonderful? We don’t have to kill our dogs! But do you know why the Lefty news outlet had to include that caution? Because adherents to the church of global warming tend to be a little suggestible if you know what I mean.

LifeSiteNews put it this way:

[R]eaders were advised to consider buying “smaller breeds or species” of pets “if you’re aiming to minimize your impact on the planet,” since a “Chihuahua’s carbon pawprint will be much smaller than a Saint Bernard.” Moreover, while the piece notes that cats are carnivores whose diet shouldn’t be stripped of meat, American dog owners are urged to consider swapping out their canines’ chicken, turkey, or beef-based kibble for “new food developments,” including “lab-grown meat” and “insect-based pet foods.”

Moby, my English Mastiff, and Lucy, my whip-smart border collie mix, both of whom have gone to their great reward, wouldn’t be caught dead dining on bugs.

Pets that bring us untold happiness and comfort have been reduced to their carbon paw print by the researchers of this bug meat study.

Given the significant environmental impact of meat production, the contributions of our omnivorous and carnivorous pets deserve special attention. The US has the largest population of pet dogs and cats globally, with an estimated 77.8 million dogs and 85.6 million cats in 2015 [8]. The consequences of these animals on wildlife and water quality have been investigated, with studies showing considerable impacts on carbon usage [9, 10], water quality [11–14], disease [15–18] and wildlife [19–21]

The upshot? Dogs are a problem. But we have one message for these climate scolds: put your hands up and back away from the dog.

The study’s author makes a decent point about how humans have anthropomorphized dogs. We don’t get “pound puppies” or pick up “strays” anymore, we “rescue” or “adopt” dogs and bring them to their “forever homes.” There’s nothing wrong with that as long as you remember that these wonderful God-made beings are there to serve humans and be their companions. But we part company with what to do about it. Global warming supplicants believe dogs are gluttonous meat eaters who need to be put on a bug diet.

The number of dog and cat-owning households is increasing in the US [8], and at the same time there is an increasing trend in the “humanization” of pets and pet products [22, 23]. As a possible consequence, there is a trend toward increasing meat quantity and quality in pet foods, which results in further increases in consumption of animal products by pets. There is evidence that this trend may continue as younger people are more likely to purchase premium pet food that includes more desirable cuts of meat [24].[emphasis added]

CNN wants us to “adopt responsibly,” which should go without saying, but they mean it differently. “Small rodents and birds are great options,” they report. “Snakes, turtles, and reptiles can have a really low impact, too, for those that are into it.” And Chihuahuas are smaller and less environmentally intrusive than a mastiff.

These sorts of studies bring me back to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on our children and their schools and the untold psychological harm they did. Now those same people say “whoops, our bad,” if they say anything at all. And now, the enviros are basically setting the groundwork for getting rid of the family pet. They know not what they do.