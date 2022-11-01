Illegals Bearing Giant Venezuelan Flag Attack Border Patrol

Whenever the subject of immigration comes up, some on the Left and even a few on the Right are quick to counter any thoughts about increased crime, human trafficking, narcotics, or the cartels with the factoid that most immigrants are fine people who just want to come to the United States for a better life. And I am sure that applies to many who cross the border. I do business with people who are new to this country, and there are undoubtedly illegal immigrants who come to the U.S. with the best of intentions.

But what do we make of the situation that unfolded on Monday in El Paso, Texas? Fox News reports that a large number of illegal immigrants rushed the border bearing a massive Venezuelan flag.

The attack occurred after a protest over national boundaries. During the onslaught, a border patrol agent was stuck with a flag pole, and another was hit with a rock. In response, agents fired pepper balls at the crowd, which dispersed on the Mexican side of the border.

If people are coming to the United States because they are yearning to breathe free and just want a better life and a piece of the American Dream, they don’t begin their entry into the United States with a protest, they don’t assault immigration officials, and they do not try to plant the flag of their country on American soil. That is not migration.

It is worth noting that Venezuelan immigrants do not fall under Title 42, which means that if they make it across the border, they are processed and turned loose.

If one is proud of being Venezuelan, Cuban, or whatever one may be, that is fine. Stay home then, and take the steps you need to fix the country of which you are so proud. Or join us in the U.S., treasure your cultural heritage, pass it along to your children, and even let your neighbors enjoy it if you wish. But these people are not asylum seekers who want to hang on to their traditions. This is not an attempt to start a new life. These people are demanding accommodations and entitlements and are willing to storm the border to get them.

It may just be me, but I was under the impression that these journeys to the United States require one to travel light. Where does someone who is making such a perilous trek get such a massive flag, let alone the wherewithal to lug it all the way up from Venezuela to Mexico to wave it in the U.S.? Is it that these people want to be loyal to Venezuela while enjoying the benefits of the United States? I submit that this is the case.

Based on the policies of the current administration, they see America as a distributor of the things that they want and have no interest in helping to grow the country they are trying to invade. If that were not the case, they would not have taken the path of violence and would have at least carried an American rather than a Venezuelan flag, let alone one of monstrous proportions. They would not have surged ahead in battle. One does not attack a country that one wishes to call home.