PA Supreme Court Rules Incorrectly Dated Absentee Ballots Can’t Be Counted

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, in an election integrity win, ruled on Tuesday that the state cannot count either incorrectly dated or undated absentee and mail-in ballots–which would seem to be obvious, but in our current insane world the obvious seems to need to be upheld again—and again—and again.

The court ruling states, “The Pennsylvania county boards of elections are hereby ORDERED to refrain from counting any absentee and mail-in ballots received for the November 8, 2022 general election that are contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes.” The court added, “We hereby DIRECT that the Pennsylvania county boards of elections segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes.”

The ruling decided a number of petitioners did not have standing in the case but that the Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania did.

Just the News said the court’s chief justice, Max Baer died last month, which is why there was an even number of justices. The court was evenly split on whether rejecting the incorrectly dated ballots violates the Civil Rights Act.

The Republican Party had sued Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman over the mail-in ballot issue, Just the News reported. Pennsylvania has been under fire since 2020, with multiple accusations of “widespread voter fraud.” Pennsylvania was one of the states highlighted in Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote’s election fraud documentary 2000 Mules.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted about the ruling, “Republicans went to court. Now Democrats have to follow the law.”

This is at least the second major win for election integrity recently, as the Delaware Supreme Court ruled in early October that a state law enacting universal mail-in voting and creating same-day voter registration was in violation of the state constitution.