Delaware Supreme Court Strikes Down Universal Mail-In Voting, Same-Day Registration

By Catherine Salgado 10:39 PM on October 07, 2022
The Delaware Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a state law enacting universal mail-in voting and creating same-day voter registration was in violation of the state constitution.

“The Vote-by-Mail Statute impermissibly expands the categories of absentee voters identified in Article V, Section 4A of the Delaware Constitution. Therefore, the judgment of the Court of Chancery that the Vote-by-Mail Statute violates the Delaware Constitution should be affirmed,” the Delaware Supreme Court decision said.

This accorded with a September opinion ruling against universal mail-in voting, but the new decision reversed its previous approval of same-day registration.

“The Same-Day Registration Statute conflicts with the provisions of Article V, Section 4 of the Delaware Constitution. Consequently, the judgment of the Court of Chancery that the Same-Day Registration Statute does not violate the Delaware Constitution should be reversed,” the decision said.

The court’s decision said that a “more formal ruling” would follow the brief Friday ruling.

Delaware allows absentee voting only for “specific reasons,” such as one’s inability to reach a polling place due to physical disability, The Epoch Times noted.

The ruling goes against a Democrat push to make COVID-19 adjustments to the absentee voting process permanent in multiple states.

