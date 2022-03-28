The Morning Briefing: Gosh, There Sure Is a Lot of Hunter Biden News These Days

Top O’ the Briefing

These last couple of years have certainly had that bad dream quality, haven’t they? The first couple of months of 2020 were spectacular and there was a lot I was looking forward to throughout the year. Heck, I was even looking forward to the presidential election.

That kinda went sour.

Mainstream and social media malpractice since March of 2020 has been one of the greatest threats this once-great Republic has faced. We are now saddled with a president who rarely knows where he is and may actually gaffe us into World War III, all because coastal liberals had their delicate feelings hurt by Donald Trump.

Trump, for those not paying attention, did not get us into WWIII.

Despite what Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media keep saying, there were myriad “irregularities” throughout the 2020 presidential election. One of the biggest shady dealings was the social and mainstream media-wide collusion to suppress the story of Hunter “Sleaze Prince” Biden’s laptop. Several polls since the election have revealed that some truthful reporting on the story would have gotten people to change their votes.

Now that they’ve got Ol’ Drools safely installed in the Oval Office, the MSM hacks feel comfortable admitting that the laptop exists and that it might be problematic.

We had a couple of stories over the weekend about the laptop that raised a few eyebrows. The first is from Kevin:

Vyacheslav Volodin, Russia’s State Duma speaker, claims the emails are solid proof that Hunter and Gropey Joe Biden are involved in Ukraine’s bioweapons research. According to the New York Post, “US intelligence officials had earlier dismissed Russia’s messaging as war propaganda, explaining that Ukraine’s network of biological labs dedicated to pathogen research were not secret, and had publicly received funding from Washington.” Although the statement was posted on Tass, Russia’s state-run propaganda outlet, the New York Post, said Volodin’s claim is “accurate” based on emails from Hunter’s laptop reviewed by both The Post and the UK Daily Mail. Volodin further declared, “US President Joe Biden himself is involved in the creation of bio laboratories in Ukraine. An investment fund run by his sun [sic] Hunter Biden funded research and the implementation of the United States’ military biological program. It is obvious that Joe Biden, as his father and the head of state, was aware of that activity.”

That seems like something worth reporting, doesn’t it?

Robert wrote the other story:

Old Joe Biden’s chip off the old block, Hunter Biden, has been many things: board member of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma; vice chairman of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation; sought-after artist; and international bon vivant, but he has never been known to have served in the Department of Defense. So why does his infamous laptop contain, on top of everything else that is incriminating on it, Defense Department encryption keys that are not available to private citizens? Sam Faddis, a retired CIA Operations Officer who served in the Near East and South Asia, disclosed on Sunday that “the ongoing analysis of the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop” revealed the Defense Department encryption keys, and this was not an insignificant find: “These keys allow access to DOD email accounts and databases.” As is characteristic of Hunter Biden from what we know of him already, he didn’t just dabble; he went all in. “The exact number of these keys is still unknown. There may be dozens.”

Enterprising dude, that Hunter. When he isn’t busy with hookers and questionable investment practices, his cocaine-covered fingers are possibly glomming onto things that could jeopardize national security.

And his daddy is our commander-in-chief!

If history is ever written honestly again, the shameful behavior of the MSM since 2016 will be roundly condemned. Sadly, academics are leftist lunatics as well, so we probably shouldn’t hold our collective breath waiting for that truthful recap.

The members of the MSM haven’t been honest about almost anything since Trump was elected in 2016. Their abuse of their First Amendment protections has been borderline criminal. Everyone involved in the Hunter Biden laptop cover-up in 2020 isn’t set up well in the karma department.

Anytime one of Trump’s adult kids (who all actually work for a living) so much has hiccupped the MSM reported on it for days. Hunter Biden gets a free pass because they’re all breaking their backs carrying water for his old man.

I think I’m going to go live at a brewery until 2024.

