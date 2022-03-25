2024 Is Already Shaping up to Be Hilarious

The 2024 presidential election is full of unknowns, but it’s already clear that it’s bound to be absolutely hilarious.

For starters, let’s look at the pair who has the home-field advantage: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden has not said for sure whether or not he will run for re-election, and it will largely depend on his health, truthfully speaking. Unless his presidency makes a miraculous turnaround in the coming years, the downward spiral the United States has gone down will not be a good look for him. And to make matters worse, he is not the best campaigner either.