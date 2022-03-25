2024 Is Already Shaping up to Be Hilarious

The 2024 presidential election is full of unknowns, but it’s already clear that it’s bound to be absolutely hilarious.
For starters, let’s look at the pair who has the home-field advantage: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Biden has not said for sure whether or not he will run for re-election, and it will largely depend on his health, truthfully speaking. Unless his presidency makes a miraculous turnaround in the coming years, the downward spiral the United States has gone down will not be a good look for him. And to make matters worse, he is not the best campaigner either.
While staying in the basement may have worked for Biden to contrast himself to former President Donald Trump’s service, he will have a record to defend this time around. Of course, there is already a horde of issues that have occurred on his watch, but there is still time for things to get worse.
Then there’s the alternative scenario where Harris takes his spot, and Democrats would take that as an opportunity to fulfill their own political egos. Don’t fall off your rocker when 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton decides to throw her hat in the ring.
Now the Republican side could also provide some comic relief mostly (and rightfully) at the expense of Democrats. Obviously, Trump may decide to run for a second non-consecutive term, and he will have plenty of fodder for his attacks that people will either consider childish and disturbing or funny. Take your pick on the interpretation.
If he decides against a run, it will be open season for Republicans to take shots at the Biden administration and … each other. The catfight will become the laughing stock of America, especially since the mainstream media will not pay any attention to the Democrat gaffe machine.
The real showdown will be the general election, and you already know those debates will require popcorn. Whether it’s Trump or someone else, they should easily be able to debate whichever empty suit gets thrown opposite of them. If it is someone younger and sharper, such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), they have the opportunity to tout their own record while making voters optimistic about the next generation of leadership. That’s something that neither Biden nor Trump would be able to do successfully, and hope for the future is a powerful tool.
Here’s the bottom line: Biden and Harris have managed to disappoint Americans across the board and have proved Veep to be accurate. Any serious presidential candidate in 2024 will be playing the straight-man in the most consequential sitcom of all time: the American elections.