Is It Time to Invoke the 25th Amendment?

Conservatives have warned since the 2020 election that Biden wasn’t mentally fit to handle the presidency. The evidence was plainly visible, from past footage of his mental lapses to the plethora of gaffes he committed on the campaign trail.

We knew that Biden didn’t have what it takes to be commander-in-chief, and in one week, he managed to make three very serious gaffes.

First, Biden said that NATO would “respond in kind” to a chemical weapons attack by Russia on Ukraine—effectively implying that NATO would use chemical weapons on Russia.

“If chemical weapons were used in Ukraine, would that trigger a military response from NATO?” Cecilia Vega of ABC News asked Biden.

“It would trigger a response in kind,” he replied.

Next, he told American troops that they were going to Ukraine.

“And you’re gonna see when you’re there, suh- suh- some of you have been there, you’re gonna see, you’re gonna see women, young people standin’, standin’ in the middle, in the front of a damn tank, just sayin’ ‘I’m not leavin’. I’m holdin’ my ground.’ They’re incredible.”

Lastly, on Saturday, Biden called for regime change in Russia.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he said about Vladimir Putin.

Any one of these blunders would be incredibly serious on its own. But, three such gaffes in the same week—which forced some serious clean-up by the White House—is a severe problem.

Biden should know that. Multiple times on the campaign, he pointed out just how powerful the words of a president are.

“The words of a president matter,” he said. “They can move markets. They can send our brave men and women to war. They can bring peace.”

Biden’s consequential gaffes have become serious enough that we really need to have a serious conversation about invoking the 25th Amendment.

“Honestly, the 25th Amendment was crafted for just such a situation as we are now in with Biden,” author and columnist David Limbaugh tweeted Saturday. “Yet at least two things militate against this from happening. 1) His handlers are running things anyway, and 2) Kamala, though not mentally incompetent — just stupid — could be worse.”

Nigel Farage agrees.

“Firstly, he tells the 82nd airborne they’re heading into Ukraine. That’s 48 hours after—when he was asked what if Putin uses chemical weapons, and he said ‘we’ll respond in kind.’ Really? Are we going to use chemical weapons? I don’t think so. At least I hope we’re not,” Farage said on Fox & Friends. “And I’m not sure really now, whenever he speaks whether I want to laugh or cry because America has been the head of NATO for over 70 years. You know, we all look up to America, you know that’s where our strength comes from. That’s where world peace comes from when America gets it, right.”

Tweeting a clip of his appearance, Farage added, “It is time the 25th amendment was moved in the USA.”

Foreign policy analyst Clint Ehrlich argued that had President Trump “inexplicably told U.S. troops they were deploying to fight Russia … all we’d be hearing is that he’s mentally unfit and must be removed under the 25th Amendment.”

“Joe Biden did the same thing today. But the media has his back,” he added.

I’ve written recently that Biden has embarrassed himself when he’s ad-libbed during speeches. But bad jokes aren’t as dangerous as Biden inadvertently changing administration policy just by going off-script. Honestly, if he had a better vice president, I think the 25th Amendment would have been invoked already. Of course, maybe that was the point of Kamala Harris all along.