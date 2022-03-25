World War III? Biden Tells U.S. Troops What They’ll See When They Get to Ukraine

On Friday in Warsaw, Old Joe Biden met with American troops from the 82nd Airborne Division. It was just a photo-op; the alleged president tried to project an image of comfortable, genial command as he greeted troops getting their hair cut and joined a group eating pizza in a cafeteria. He told the troops that they were “the finest fighting force in the history of the world,” and dropped a broad hint that they might soon be fighting the biggest war in the history of the world: Old Joe started describing to them what they would see when they got to Ukraine.

Biden said to the troops: “And you’re gonna see when you’re there, suh- suh- some of you have been there, you’re gonna see, you’re gonna see women, young people standin’, standin’ in the middle, in the front of a damn tank, just sayin’ ‘I’m not leavin’. I’m holdin’ my ground.’ They’re incredible.”

Wait a minute. Why are U.S. troops going to see anything in Ukraine? If American forces go into Ukraine, there is no doubt whatsoever that Vladimir Putin would consider the United States to have entered the war on Ukraine’s side, and World War III would begin. Just over a month ago, on February 24, Biden assured us that it would not come to that: “Our forces are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” he declared. “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East.”

On February 22, he was just as firm: “We have no intention of fighting Russia. We want to send an unmistakable message, though, that the United States, together with our allies, will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

While the news may come as a surprise to Kamala Harris, Ukraine is not in NATO. Defending Ukraine from Russia’s attack is not part of our NATO obligations. But when Old Joe says that the U.S. has no intention of fighting Russia, it must be remembered that Joe Biden has a record of lying that goes all the way back to his days in law school.

Biden has been a serial liar about his life experiences and has taken his dishonesty to ghastly extremes. For years, he claimed the accident that took the life of his first wife Neilia was caused by a drunk driver. The real story was that Neilia drove into the path of the oncoming truck. The driver’s daughter repeatedly asked Biden to apologize for lying about her father, who was driven into a deep depression by Biden’s public lies. Of course, Biden never apologized. Later, his 1988 presidential campaign was derailed when it was discovered that he had lifted portions of his speechs — ironically, ones in which he discussed his family’s hardscrabble existence and how he rose out of poverty — from English politician Neil Kinnock.

Biden is so deeply, thoroughly, inveterately dishonest that when he said that we had no intention of fighting Russia, those who took this as a signal that we would soon be embroiled in a world war weren’t just being hysterical. Also, what else could he have possibly meant when he started rambling on in his haze of dementia about all the courageous Ukrainians they would encounter “when you’re there”? Would American troops be taking field trips to Ukraine to study courage? Would they be going there on spring break? Obviously if U.S. troops enter Ukraine, we would be at war with Russia.

As sinister as Vladimir Putin is, Joe Biden would be extraordinarily foolish to enter into war with Russia, and World War III, at this point. His woke military has been busy hunting for “insurrectionists” and “white supremacists,” while badgering troops with gender identity nonsense and Critical Race Theory propaganda. Every second spent on this agitprop is a second that could have been, and should have been, devoted to military training. As unimpressively as Putin’s forces have performed in Ukraine, can Old Joe really be sure that if our Milley’s thoroughly modern military flounces into Ukraine on its high heels that it will be able to stand up to the Russians? Does he really want to find out?

Biden’s rambling address to the 82nd Airborne was reckless in the extreme. We can only hope that his handlers will swing into action and do some damage control before he gets us into even more trouble than we’re in already due to his catastrophic America-Last regime.