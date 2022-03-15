White House Alters Transcript to Cover for Kamala Harris' Stupidity

You heard it. I heard it. The whole world heard it. Even CNN reported it. PJM’s Matt Margolis reported on it here. At the winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee in Washington on Saturday, Kamala Harris said: “The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance.” Now, Ukraine is not actually in NATO, and so standing firmly with the Ukrainian people would not actually be an act in defense of the NATO alliance, and of all people, the person pretending to be vice president of the United States should know that. So over at WhiteHouse.gov, the ever-helpful anonymous wonks who record every august word and deed of the socialists, clowns, puppets, freaks, and saboteurs responsible for this period of American misrule knew that they had to do something to prevent the American people from realizing just how oblivious and out of touch our putative vice president really is. Voilá! Now it has her saying: “The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people [and] in defense of the NATO Alliance.”

Wait, does Kamala Harris really not know that Ukraine isn't a formal member of NATO? Or is she declaring that the US will treat Ukraine as a de facto member of NATO, and therefore go to war? pic.twitter.com/yil5LVHbIq — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 14, 2022

Sure, the “and” is in brackets, so the White House gremlins are tacitly admitting that she didn’t really say it. But the correction itself reduces an obvious revelation that the ostensible vice president is woefully ignorant of the basic things every public official should know to a simple slip of the tongue. She meant to say “and” and didn’t; that’s all, MAGA rubes! Haven’t you ever had something come out the wrong way?

Maybe that’s all it was. But the alleged vice president hasn’t exactly impressed the world of late with her knowledge and intellectual acumen. On Friday, Harris was asked about historic inflation and unprecedented gas prices in the United States and, before answering, first looked to President Klaus Iohannis of Romania, as if he might have a better answer about conditions in the country of which she is supposed to be vice president. Then: “In terms of, uh, the discussions that the president Iohannis and I had, uh, they ranged in subject, including the issue of the Black Sea, and I’ll let him explain in more detail as he would like. Uh, but, we are again, fully aware and apprised, because we are in constant communication with the president, with his administration here, about the concerns that they have about the entire region, and frankly, the vulnerability. All you have to do is look at the map.” Did you miss the part where Harris addressed inflation and skyrocketing gas prices? So did we all. She simply changed the subject rather than dealing with the unpleasantness. Statesmanlike!

VP Harris is asked about Americans paying higher fuel prices and appears to defer to the President of Romania, then gurgles out an unintelligible answer, then punts to the Romanian leader. pic.twitter.com/9SEL62Nfw1 — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) March 12, 2022

Harris may not have a high IQ, but she makes up for it with an extremely high woke quotient. In November 2021, she was listening to a NASA presenter discussing “climate adaptation strategies” and interrupted him to ask: “Can you, can you measure, um, trees?” The presenter, perhaps trying to humor the faux vice president, responded “Yes!,” but Harris plowed on: “‘Cause part of that data that you are referring to, and it’s in EJ, environmental justice — that you can also track by race their averages in terms of the number of trees in the neighborhood where people live.”

Harris no doubt firmly believes in the socialist race-baiting myth that trees are distributed in a racist manner, which completely ignores both the urban rich and the rural poor, and probably up until recently she believed that Ukraine was in NATO, too. It’s clear at this point that once Joe Biden shuffles off this mortal coil or is sent back to his walled Delaware beach house by the 25th Amendment, the handlers that are running this catastrophic administration will not be out of a job. Harris needs them as much as Biden does. Just imagine her unscripted, and you’ll immediately see what I mean.

As far as Kamala Harris herself is concerned, however, anyone who notices that she isn’t all that bright is simply, you guessed it, a racist. According to an admiring piece in that ever-reliable far-Left propaganda outlet known as the New York Times, “Ms. Harris has privately told her allies that the news coverage of her would be different if she were any of her 48 predecessors, all of whom were white and male.”

No, Ms. Harris. That’s a tired excuse, of a piece in its unimaginative Leftist sloganeering with the quality of your other statements. News coverage of you would be different if you showed any sign of being remotely competent. But no such luck.