Biden’s Cognitive Decline Proved to Be REALLY Dangerous This Week

Joe Biden really put his foot in his mouth this week.

Twice.

Earlier this week, Biden quite literally said that NATO would respond to a chemical attack by Russia on Ukraine with a chemical attack on Russia.

“If chemical weapons were used in Ukraine, would that trigger a military response from NATO?” Cecilia Vega of ABC News asked Biden during a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“It would re- — it would trigger a response in kind,” he said, “whether or not — you’re asking whether NATO would cross; we’d make that decision at the time.”

Then on Friday, Biden seemingly implied that he was starting WWIII by telling our troops they were going to Ukraine.

Biden was in Warsaw meeting with American troops from the 82nd Airborne Division for what should have been a harmless photo-op. And then he opened his mouth and stuck his dirty old man foot in it. “And you’re gonna see when you’re there, suh- suh- some of you have been there, you’re gonna see, you’re gonna see women, young people standin’, standin’ in the middle, in the front of a damn tank, just sayin’ ‘I’m not leavin’. I’m holdin’ my ground.’ They’re incredible.”

This crazily reckless remark that could have triggered World War III prompted the White House to clean up after Biden, “The president has been clear we are not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, and there is no change in that position,” a White House spokesperson told The New York Post.

Many of us warned that Joe Biden couldn’t handle the presidency, and his gaffes this week proved that gaffes like these could be hugely consequential in a really, really bad way. This man should never have run for president. He likely knew that his mental health wasn’t sufficient to handle the pressures of the job, and now we all have to sit on the edge of our seats wondering what he’ll say next and whether he’ll accidentally start a world war.

But hey, no mean tweets, rights?