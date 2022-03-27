The Beau Biden Foundation’s Clinton-esque Corruption Exposed

Bill and Hillary Clinton don’t have a monopoly on bogus charities run by powerful Democrats. A new report reveals that the foundation named for Joe Biden’s late son Beau Biden brings in millions of dollars for a charity that seems to spent it on anything but its charitable goals.

According to a new exposé from the New York Post, the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children brought in $3.9 million in 2020, but very little of that money actually supported its mission of helping kids.

In 2019, the Biden Foundation, which was started by Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, shut down shortly after Joe launched his 2020 presidential campaign, but not before giving a sizable donation of $1.8 million to the Beau Biden Foundation — which also received $225,000 in donations from “entities tied to a top political donor and bundler to President Biden,” according to The Post.

Despite this infusion of over $2 million to the so-called charity, tax filings show that the Beau Biden Foundation only put $544,691 towards its mission of protecting children from abuse. At the same time, the charity spent nearly a million dollars on the six-figure salaries of the Biden cronies with executive jobs.

And guess who sat on the board of this “charity?”

If you guessed Hunter Biden, you’d be correct. Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley and Beau Biden’s widow Hallie also sat on the board.

Are you getting déjà vu? This sure sounds like the same kind of scam that was run by the infamous Clinton Foundation, Bill and Hillary Clinton’s so-called charitable organization that also spent more money enriching its employees than doing actual charity. According to past reports, only 15% of the Clinton Foundation’s spending actually went to charitable grants. And, after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election, the foundation’s donations plummeted — no doubt because deep-pocketed donors realized the Clintons no longer had any influence to sell.

The Biden family is pulling a similar scam and hiding it behind the name of Joe’s deceased son, Beau.