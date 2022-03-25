The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 88: Yes, Gender Clinics Perform Sex Changes on Kids

In today’s shocking podcast, Alix Aharon, the founder of the Gendermapping Project, sits down with me to expose the gender clinics across the world that are doing sex-change surgeries and administering cross-sex hormones to minor children. This industry is making huge money by destroying the bodies of mentally unwell children and no one is stopping them.

In this special video podcast, you’ll get a tour of the website and the clinics around the world and a look at some of the detransitioners who have been through hell and back trying to recover from what these places did to them. At one point, I had to take out the graphic images of “non-binary” surgeries but I promised to link it here if you must see it for yourself. I warn you, it is extremely graphic and hard to look at. But it is important that we look at the evil that is being done to children so we know the truth. If the truth remains hidden, the enemy will continue to sell the lie that this surgery is “life-affirming” and not what it really is—mutilation. Use caution when viewing and remove children from the view of your screen. Click here for the photos referenced in the podcast.

Please tune in and share with friends.