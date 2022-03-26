Put Down Those Dumbells, You Nazi! Working Out Is 'White Supremacist' According to MSNBC

What isn’t a sign of white supremacy to the left? Apparently “fascist fitness” is all the rage, if you believe the wackjobs at the Pravda-esque MSNBC.

The article begins by claiming “it appears the far right has taken advantage of pandemic at-home fitness trends.”

We were all at home during the “pandemic,” getting chubbed up and wanting to exercise, and the left has somehow found a way to make staying healthy, hateful.

CONFESSION-O-RAMA! I once caught my mom “Goose-steppin’ to the Oldies.”

How far into this pile of journalistic ambergris do you think you have to go before you find a Hitler reference? If you said, “Hey, KDJ, I’m gonna guess it comes up in the third paragraph,” you’d be wrong. It’s in the second sentence of the second paragraph.

Physical fitness has always been central to the far right. In “Mein Kampf,” Hitler fixated on boxing and jujitsu, believing they could help him create an army of millions whose aggressive spirit and impeccably trained bodies, combined with “fanatical love of the fatherland,” would do more for the German nation than any “mediocre” tactical weapons training.

Physical fitness has always been central to anyone who doesn’t want to be a lard-ass. I swear, commies will find a “white supremacist” in the Harlem Globetrotters if you let them.

This is my favorite part of the article. I just wish I knew what it means:

The intersection of extremism and fitness leans into a shared obsession with the male body, training, masculinity, testosterone, strength and competition.

Searching the United States for “white supremacists” is like looking for an unopened bottle of vodka in Pelosi’s office. Sure, you can find them once in a while, but it isn’t easy. The lefty-leaning Anti-Defamation League (ADL) believes there are only 3,000 klan klowns out there, and further states that their numbers are dwindling and their units are unstable.

The MSNBC article goes on to say mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting is also a breeding ground for neo-Nazis. The guy below doesn’t look like a white supremacist to me, but I’m not a biologist Exalted Cyclops, or whatever the bigwig klan dudes/dudettes are called.

Mar19.2011 11 years ago today, Jon Jones began the greatest Championship reign in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/ba6dBSj8Cu — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) March 19, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! The “Domestic Terror Attack-of-the-Year award for 2021 goes to Darryl Brooks, the black supremacist who mowed down 62 white people in Waukesha, Wis., killing six, including an 8-year-old boy.

Thanks to MSNBC, I now realize exercising is a form of hatred. Just to virtue signal my lack of bigotry, I will go back to eating Cheetos and guzzling 24-packs of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

You know there are very few white supremacists when the commies have to invent their own, one of whom is black. Check this out below,

Virginia Democrat Operatives Caught Dressing Up As White Supremacists in Front of Youngkin Campaign Bus in Dirty Last-Ditch Election Stunt to discredit him. Staging fake Nazi’s w/Tiki Torches, McAuliffe & Dems will tell any lie to keep him in power.https://t.co/m1DN5W0JN2 — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) October 30, 2021

Next thing you know, the commies will say Christian churches are recruiting offices for the SS. … Uh oh, guess what? Time MAGAzine (see what I did there?) is already on it.

As long as eating a steak isn’t … aw, geez, even eating meat is a form of white supremacy!

That’s okay; thanks to Gropey Joe Biden, I can’t afford it now, anyway.