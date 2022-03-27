In the light of the political standoff and exchange of threats between Russia and the U.S. over the Ukraine quagmire, there is now considerable anxiety that an Armageddon scenario may have become a possibility.

A president who demonstrably suffers from an alarming degree of advancing cognitive derangement does not inspire confidence, to put it mildly, in his ability to manage national affairs, whether domestically or globally. Many regard him as a puppet controlled by his “handlers,” whoever these shadowy figures may be—his secretary of State, his inner circle, his financial backers, or his wife in a bizarre reprise of the Edith Wilson presidency when Woodrow Wilson fell severely ill. But this arrangement does not lessen the peril.

Biden is a synecdoche for his administration and, indeed, for the entire Democrat party, who presumably keep him on a tight leash. They are one and the same. But the problem is that Biden is also unstable and impulsive and is prone to go off teleprompter without forethought or mature awareness of the implications of his verbal delinquencies, ad-libbing rather than following the script. The marionette plainly has a disordered mind of his own, and the marionette controls the nuclear codes. This is the great fear, that he is liable to punt the nuclear football into his own end zone.

The Democrats, as is obvious, are busy destroying America on the ground: an open border swarming with illegals, drug traffickers, and terrorists; surging inflation; supply chain disruptions; food shortages; energy dependence; vaccine mandates; and the incontinent use of executive privilege. Now the fear is that he may stumble through his incompetence and mental deterioration into destroying America from the air in a nuclear exchange with a formidable adversary. His verbal gaffes are worrisome enough, allegedly goading Russia into nuclear preparations. Even more worrisome is the possibility that an unhinged president may act on his own pathological initiative, if there are no fail-safe provisions in effect.

Biden must be contained or removed from office via the 25th Amendment, and that must happen soon, or the fallout from an “irregular” election may be radioactive. His vice president may be intellectually challenged, as no one doubts, but she is not demented and is surely teleprompter-friendly. This would be making the best of a disastrous situation.

Clearly, November 3, 2020, should never have been allowed to happen. An MIA vice president and a craven Supreme Court are equally responsible with the Democrats for the existential dilemma in which we presently find ourselves, but it is too late to content ourselves with assigning blame. Nor is this a time for tactful evasions. The danger is real, perhaps imminent. Action is required, and for all our sakes, it is required now.