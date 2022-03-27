Biden's 'Armageddon Gaffes' Threaten to Annihilate Us All

When the modern world was young and politically bipolar, our biggest fear was a rogue military commander launching nuclear weapons that would quickly escalate into a general nuclear exchange. That particular scenario proved to be overhyped. Command and control systems made it close to impossible for the “krazy commander” scenario to happen.

What about a doddering old fool with his finger on the actual nuclear trigger? How many nervous wargamers in the Pentagon have been running that simulation in the last two months?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been saying for many years that Russia would only use nuclear weapons if his nation faced an existential threat. For that threat to be real, the United States would have to change its policy.

And that’s exactly what Joe Biden appears to be doing.

My PJ Media colleague Matt Margolis outlined two extraordinarily dangerous statements made by Biden in recent days. The president casually announced that if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine, the United States would respond “in kind.” That would be a dramatic shift in policy since previously, the United States only included a direct attack on U.S. citizens or vital interests as grounds for retaliation.

Biden also told U.S. troops stationed in Poland to be prepared, implying they were going to be sent to Ukraine to join the war. “The president has been clear we are not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, and there is no change in that position,” a White House spokesperson told The New York Post.

Then yesterday, PJ Media’s Robert Spencer covered the nine ad-libbed words about Putin that almost started World War III right there.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said at the end of a speech in Poland. Do you think Putin would view an attempt to overthrow him as an “existential threat”?

Of course, as with previous gaffes, the exhausted White House staff tried desperately to walk back these idiocies with soothing words and assurances that Biden doesn’t really mean what he says.

Washington Post:

It was a remarkable statement that would reverse stated U.S. policy, directly countering claims from senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who have insisted regime change is not on the table. It went further than even U.S. presidents during the Cold War, and immediately reverberated around the world as world leaders, diplomats, and foreign policy experts sought to determine what Biden said, what it meant — and, if he didn’t mean it, why he said it.

What do you suppose the paranoid, distrustful Russian president is thinking? He and his inner circle have to be asking themselves whether all of these “gaffes” are truly mistakes or if they, indeed, signal a drastic change in U.S. policy?

Why should they accept the explanation of White House aides that the president really meant exactly the opposite of what he said?